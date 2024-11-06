Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Lighting Photocell Cover (DAL-556)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an electrician, and I wanted to create a simple way to guarantee the desired operation of outdoor lighting especially in the hours of dusk, night, and dawn," said an inventor, from Duncanville, Texas, "so I invented the I CAP. My design would be easy to place on a photocell, and it could help improve visibility, safety and security."

The invention provides a simple and basic cover for a lighting photocell used to control day/night operation of outdoor electric lighting devices. In doing so, it would trick the photocell logic controller into being in a power-on state. As a result, it helps avoid undesired power-off situations associated with outdoor lighting. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and commercial buildings. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-DAL-556, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED