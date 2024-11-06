Inventhelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed Bed Sheet Set (CSK-614)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way for you and your sleep partner to choose bedding when one prefers warmer fabrics and the other prefers cool," said an inventor, from Chapin, S.C., "so I invented the DOUBLE COMFORT SHEETS. My design would keep both sleepers comfortable without compromising, and it could contribute to a better night's sleep."

The patent-pending invention provides improved bedding for couples/partners. In doing so, it allows the users to select their desired fabric based on their warm/cool sleep preferences. As a result, it offers a more comfortable environment while sleeping. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-614, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

