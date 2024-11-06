Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Rodent Elimination Product (CSK-446)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a chemical-free food product that would be used to attract and eliminate rats and other rodents," said an inventor, from Greenville,

S.C., "so I invented the RID A RAT. My design would provide a safe and clean alternative to conventional chemical rodent elimination products."

The patent-pending invention provides a chemical-free way to attract and eliminate rats and other rodents. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use chemical mixtures that may have adverse effects on the consumers handling them. While also eliminating the need to handle dead rodents. As a result, it increases safety, adds protection and peace of mind and is safer for the environment, family, and pets than traditional chemical rodent products. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-446, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED