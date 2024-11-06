(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Victory+ chooses Amagi to deliver and monetize over 60 new FAST channels.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), today announced a partnership with A Parent Co. Inc. (APMC), the owner of the newly launched Victory+TM, a free direct-to-consumer streaming service created for fans. The arrangement brings over 60 Amagi-delivered FAST channels (targeted to launch in fall 2024), monetized by Amagi ADS PLUS , onto the Victory+ sports streaming service. This collaboration will significantly increase the content offering and viewing experience on Victory+.

The partnership follows the exciting announcement by Victory+ to broadcast all regional Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks NHL games live and free of charge, starting with the 2024-25 NHL season. With new professional league deals to be announced, the broadcasts will reach tens of millions of homes in major U.S. markets by this fall and marks a significant expansion in Victory+'s regional sports coverage.

“We're excited to partner with Victory+ in a deal that maps to our core strengths - efficiently creating and distributing premium content, bringing more transparency to advertisers, and leveraging metadata from our upstream playout and SSAI products. Amagi ADS PLUS will maximize Victory+ FAST revenue while delivering an unparalleled viewing experience for fans on Victory+, a partnership that exemplifies the growing convergence of sports, advertising, and streaming technology,” said James Smith , Executive Vice President and General Manager, Amagi ADS PLUS.

As Victory+ grows its regional sports audiences with premium NHL live streams, it is essential to give its consumers choices to round out their viewing experiences. With over 60 new premium channels curated and delivered by Amagi, viewers will have access to more content and spend more time on the platform before, after, and in between games.

“With Victory+, we're bringing a premium content offering to fans in addition to free access to live sports, and our deal with Amagi enables us to scale that offering rapidly. With Amagi's deep content relationships and expertise in targeted advertising for FAST channels, we can ensure our viewers enjoy uninterrupted, high-quality content while providing brands with next-generation ad performance,” said Neil Gruninger, President and CEO of APMC.

Amagi ADS PLUS marketplace is integrated directly with the Amagi playout and SSAI platforms, bringing advertisers closer to 100-plus premium CTV publishers. Amagi ADS PLUS enables contextual targeting capabilities and various innovative ad formats, giving advertisers greater programmatic access to their desired audience on the big screen.

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. The company's clients include some of the world's biggest names, including A+E Networks UK, ABS-CBN, Astro, Cox Media Group, DAZN, Globo, Lionsgate Studios, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, and VIZIO.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation Emmy® Award-winning media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute, and monetize live, linear channels on Free Ad-supported Streaming TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud-managed services, bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to all broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 800+ content brands, 800+ playout chains, and 5,000+ channel deliveries on its platform in over 150 countries. Amagi has a presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Mexico City, London, Paris, Sydney, Seoul, and Singapore; broadcast operations in New Delhi; and innovation centers in Bengaluru, Zagreb, and Łódź.

About APMC & VICTORY+

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe StreamingTM, delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+TM, Victory+TM and Safe ExchangeTM. Victory+ is a groundbreaking FREE direct-to-consumer, sports streaming service made for fans. It is the newest streaming service from APMC and features free regional broadcasts of various sports teams including the Dallas Stars and Anaheim Ducks. Victory+ is also the home to a library of on-demand, premium sports-based, outdoors, and extreme sports content.

