Four Persons Of Family Commit Suicide In Bihar’S Purnea

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) In a disturbing incident in Bihar's Purnea district, a woman and her three children allegedly committed in their home in Kilpada village, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Rauta station, an official said on Wednesday.

Gyan Ranjan, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rauta police station, confirmed the case and shared initial details of the incident.

SHO Ranjan said that the incident came to light when the woman's husband returned home on Wednesday.

“Finding the door locked from the inside, he tried to gain entry. After repeated attempts failed, he broke the door lock with an iron rod. Upon entering the room, he found his wife and children hanging in the room. The incident probably took place on Tuesday night,” Ranjan said.

Police are actively investigating the incident to determine the circumstances and motive behind these suicides.

Initial investigations suggest that Babita Devi (32), the victim, may have struggled with mental health issues, possibly contributing to the incident. Her three children, Riya (8), Suraj (5), and Sujit (3), were found hanging in their home.

Police officers recorded statements from her husband, who discovered the victims after returning from a temple visit, as well as from neighbours.

SHO Gyan Ranjan noted that neighbours had described Babita as having a short temper and possibly a mental illness, though authorities are exploring all angles, including the potential of a dispute.

“A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team has been called to the scene to aid in the investigation. We are considering both mental health factors and other possible motives. The dead bodies of Babita and her children were sent to the mortuary for autopsy, and we are gathering evidence to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident,” Ranjan said.