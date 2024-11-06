Basepair Accelerates Genomic Data Analysis With NVIDIA Parabricks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New integration provides seamless access to GPU-accelerated tools, enhancing data visualization and control for scientists

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BasepairTM , a leader in point-and-click bioinformatics, announced today at the American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) in Denver, that it has integrated its innovative with NVIDIA Parabricks analysis tools. By bringing NVIDIA Parabricks to its platform, Basepair aims to tackle significant challenges in genomic data analysis, making it faster, more accessible, and more interactive for researchers worldwide.The integration helps address three critical issues faced by the genomics industry today. First, Basepair provides a point-and-click graphical user interface (GUI) that broadens access to powerful command-line-driven genomic analysis tools like Parabricks, making them more accessible to researchers of all computational backgrounds. Second, Basepair offers interactive visualizations with Parabricks that allow researchers to intuitively explore their data. Lastly, unlike many commercial platforms that require data uploads and processing in the provider's AWS account, Basepair provisions both storage AND compute resources directly within the customer's AWS environment, leaving them in control of their IT governance, security and usage commitments with their cloud provider."This work with NVIDIA builds on Basepair's core vision of accelerating time to scientific insight for all researchers, regardless of their bioinformatics expertise," said Basepair CEO Amit Sinha. "By integrating Parabricks' powerful GPU-accelerated tools into our user-friendly platform, we're providing researchers with exceptional speed in genomic analysis. This allows scientists to move from data to discovery faster, helping advance the pace of scientific breakthroughs.”This integration also brings significant benefits to users looking to leverage advanced tools like Parabricks as part of a platform without the need to upload sensitive data to third-party hosted solutions.“Basepair's integration of NVIDIA Parabricks offers customers access to the latest bioinformatics tools in a user-friendly interface for enhanced usability and data interactivity,” said George Vacek, Global Head of Genomics Alliance at NVIDIA.“The combination makes it easier for researchers to accelerate analysis of large genomic datasets while maintaining full control over their data.”This integration represents a significant advancement in the bioinformatics industry, helping set a new standard for how genomic data is analyzed. By tapping into the strengths of these solutions, researchers can harness powerful tools that accelerate discoveries and drive innovation in genomics.For more information, visit the Basepair booth 773 at ASHG or the Basepair website .About BasepairTMBasepairTM Inc is a market leading point-and-click bioinformatics company focused on unlocking the full potential of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology. Its SaaS platform abstracts away the DevOps normally required to manage data and run analyses on AWS, yet provisions inside a customer's own AWS account to avoid data movement and improve security and compliance. The resulting democratization of NGS analysis and visualization reduces the downstream bottlenecks that can often slow down R&D projects, accelerating time to scientific and diagnostic insight. See for yourself just how easy it is to use by signing up for a free trial account on the Basepair website today.Social Media: Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube | FacebookBasepair is a registered trademark of Basepair Inc. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2024 Basepair Inc. All rights reserved.

Simon J Valentine

Basepair Inc

+1 858-263-9785

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.