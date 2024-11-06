Work For Revival Of Kolkata’S Iconic Adi Ganga To Start From January

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 6 (IANS) The restoration work of Kolkata's iconic Adi Gander also known as Gobindapur Creek and Tolly's Canal, will start from January next year.

Sources said that the restoration work comes under the Namami Gange Programme, an integrated conservation mission under the National Mission of Clean Ganga, to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of River Ganga.

The work for the restoration of Adi Ganga is the second biggest revival project under the Namami Gange Programme. Basically, a stream that was part of the Hooghly River flowing in the Kolkata area, Adi Ganga was the main flow of that river between the 15th and 17th centuries.

Sources added that a total of Rs 753 crore has been earmarked for this particular project, which involves dredging for over 15.5 kilometres.

The other aspects of the project involve the restoration of bridges on this canal, and the fencing of 31 kilometres on both sides of the canal with steel-net to prevent the throwing of garbage in the creek.

Apart from that there will be three new sewerage water purification units, 23 new pumping stations, 74 penstock gates and a new lock gate.

“The tendering process in the matter has already been completed and the task is expected to start by January. The estimated time for the work for the project to be completed will be around three years,” a state government official in the knowhow of things said.

According to him, once the project is completed the people residing in the area adjacent to Adi Ganga will be relieved of the two menaces of frequent water logging in those areas and water-borne diseases because of the extreme population. At the same time, the quality of water will increase because of the installation of the three new water purification centres.

The state government has also started a propaganda drive to make people aware of the necessity of the restoration of Adi Ganga. The state government also has plans for beautification of both sides of the canal.