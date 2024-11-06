Sayari Launches Signal To Simplify Trade Risk Detection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Sayari Signal reduces risk exposure for global trade, streamlining compliance processes and providing enhanced visibility into hidden, complex risks

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayari , the transparency company that empowers organizations to manage risks effectively and make critical decisions confidently, today released Sayari Signal , a game-changing export and (EXIM) trade compliance risk data solution designed to identify non-list-based regulatory risks in global trade. Signal has an unparalleled capability to reveal the broader context behind high-risk entities across all regulatory complexities, leveraging the industry's most comprehensive real-time data – 5.3 billion records spanning over 100 risk categories –

to deliver actionable insights across global import and export activities. Signal also screens for entities on official regulatory lists and those directly associated with sanctioned entities.



Signal is a crucial suite of data files that packages extensive, high-value data, helping organizations gain a more holistic view of trade risk while integrating with existing ERP systems. With the rise of complex regulations and guidance from governing bodies worldwide, such as BIS' guidance on military end use or EU sanctions lists, organizations are struggling to stay compliant.

Amid these ever-changing regulations, Signal empowers teams to make faster, more informed decisions to minimize risk exposure and ensure compliance with even the most complex regulatory demands.

"Recent geopolitical events have spurred incredibly complex global trade restrictions," said Sayari CEO Farley Mesko. "Today's regulatory environment demands that organizations fundamentally shift their approach to compliance. Traditional screening tools only look for entities named on watchlists or are directly connected to them, missing sophisticated bad actors who evade published lists but are still subject to regulations. When mandates require organizations to 'avoid anyone helping Russia evade sanctions' or 'ensure none of your products end up in adversarial hands,' simple list matching is not enough. With Signal, we are putting actionable intelligence directly into the hands of compliance teams, ensuring that organizations can navigate the most aggressive sanctions and evasion tactics."

Key features of Sayari Signal include:



Red Flags with Context: Confirming an entity as 'risky' isn't a simple yes/no answer, particularly as global regulations grow increasingly complex. Signal gives users a 360-degree view of entity networks, much like having a team of investigators on hand 24 hours a day to uncover underlying connections. With deeper insights, organizations can contextualize complex trade patterns and whitelist entities with confidence, reducing false positives without compromising accurate risk management.

Comprehensive Risk Coverage: Signal helps organizations adapt to a new regulatory paradigm that bans not only specific entities but also entire groups of entities based on their business activities. Signal offers unmatched coverage for handling non-obvious risks, or regulatory risks determined by descriptions and guidelines of high-risk behaviors. It goes beyond traditional list matching to address complex, typology-based rules – delving deeper to reveal high-risk entities through trade patterns, behaviors, and commercial relationships that suggest illicit activity. Organizations now have the complete picture required to distinguish genuine risks from false alarms, with risk modules providing coverage for today's most prioritized trade compliance areas: military end-users, sanctions, transshipment, and forced labor. Rapid Response to New Rules: Delaying adaptation to new trade rules risks not only costly compliance violations, but also missed business opportunities and diminished market share. Signal offers the fastest response times in the market to new regulations, enabling users to launch additional modules to address net new risk profiles based on new or updated regulatory guidance – such as FinCEN advisories, BIS export control guidance, and the OFAC Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List.

When integrated with Sayari Graph

–

Sayari's flagship product for in-depth entity investigation –

Signal empowers compliance teams to not only stay ahead of sudden regulatory shifts by proactively identifying high-risk entities before they are flagged by regulators, but also to leverage context to make faster, more informed decisions about the risks they face.

To learn more about Sayari Signal , please visit sayari/signal.

About Sayari

Sayari is the transparency company providing the public and private sectors with immediate visibility into complex commercial relationships. Drawing on a decade of innovation and support from industry-leading investors, Sayari has built the largest commercially available collection of trade and public data, transforming it into a dynamic, living model of corporate entities' ownership and trade activity. Sayari's products and platforms harness this model to enable risk resilience, complex investigations, and clear-eyed business decisions. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are trusted by regulators and regulated organizations in over 35 countries. To learn how Sayari powers safer global commerce, please visit sayari.

Contact

