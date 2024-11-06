Global Cell And Gene Therapy Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Cell therapy refers to the process of administering live cells to patients with the purpose of treating various diseases. Both autologous and allogeneic cells, which can be produced from stem cells found in places like bone marrow, can serve as the source of the cell. The of bone marrow transplant patients often involves stem cell therapy . In the context of medical practice, "gene therapy" refers to any procedure that modifies, deletes, or otherwise alters a patient's genetic code. In addition, it can change the way a person's genes are expressed or fix genes that aren't functioning properly. In this treatment, the nucleic acid (DNA or RNA) is given to the patient together with carriers that are referred to as vectors.

Market Dynamics Investing More in Pharmaceutical Research and Development

The majority of pharmaceutical companies continue to make significant investments in the development of new medications and equipment. The pharmaceutical business, in particular, is heavily invested in research and development. Pharmaceutical firms spend in research and development in order to bring high-quality, innovative goods to market. The trend implies that major pharma companies are enhancing their R&D efficiency by investing heavily in R&D in order to obtain long-term returns on their investment, as well as through collaborating on R&D.

Increase in the Incidence of Cancer and Heart Diseases

Cell therapy targets various diseases at the cellular level, such as by restoring a certain cell population or by using cells as carriers of therapeutic carrier, whereas gene therapy aims to influence the course of various genetic and acquired disorders at the genetic level. Gene therapies also aims to treat inherited disorders as well as acquired ones. It is anticipated that the high incidence of cardiovascular illness would accelerate demand for cell and gene therapy, which will in turn fuel the growth of the market.

Clinical Studies for Cell and Gene Therapy Are Becoming More Common

Clinical tests are an essential component of medical research, and they provide assistance to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in their efforts to develop and bring innovative cell and gene treatments to market. Due to the increased need for innovative medications to satisfy unmet medical requirements, there has been a worldwide increase in the number of clinical trials that have been conducted during the past several years.

Regional Overview

The North American cell and gene therapy market is driven by the region's high economic position as well as the region's high spending on healthcare services. Sponsorship and financial support for cell and gene therapy products comes mostly from national health institutions, companies, academic institutes, and hospitals respectively.

Key Highlights



The global cell and gene therapy market size was valued at

USD 30.27 billion in 2024

and is projected to reach from

USD 37.14 billion in 2025

to

USD 190.82 billion by 2033, expanding at a

CAGR of 22.7%

from 2025 to 2033.

Increase in prevalence of cancer will drive the market.

Investing in Pharmaceutical R&D will fuel the market growth.

The global market is segmented into the following categories: by type, by indication, by application, by end user and by region.

Based on product type, the market for cell and gene therapy market is divided into two categories: cell therapy and gene therapy. In this market in the year 2020, the most significant share was held by cell therapy.

Based on application the cell and gene therapy market is segmented into: Oncology, Dermatology, Musculoskeletal and others. The need for solutions including cell and gene therapy will be driven by factors such as the growing use of target gene treatments for dermatological conditions, the increasing demand for wound healing, and the treatment of burnt skin.

Based on end user the cell and gene therapy market is divided into Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnologies companies, academic and research institutes and other end users. It is anticipated that the section representing pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms would record the greatest CAGR by the end of the projected period in the year 2020. The North American cell and gene therapy market is driven by the region's high economic position as well as the region's high spending on healthcare services.

Competitive Players

Competitors in Cell and Gene Therapy Market

Major players in the cell & gene therapy market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Catalent (US), WuXi AppTec (China), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Oxford Biomedica plc (UK), and Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (UK).

Recent Developments

Recent Developments by Key Players



In 2021, Charles River Laboratories expanded its cell and gene therapy manufacturing capabilities by purchasing Cognate BioServices, a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) specialising in cell and gene therapy.

Thermo Fisher Scientific paid roughly USD 859.7 million to buy Henogen S.A. in 2021. Henogen S.A. was the viral vector production company that Novasep operated in Belgium. Through this purchase, it will be able to strengthen its position in the manufacturing therapeutic market for cell and gene therapies. In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific spent $1.7 billion to purchase Brammer Bio, a firm whose primary business was the production of viral vectors for use in gene and cell treatments.

Segmentation

Cell and Gene Therapy Market: Segmentation

By Therapy TypeCell therapyCAR-TCAR-NKB-CellOtherGene TherapyViralNon-Viral