India, ADB Ink $200 Million Pact To Boost Uttarakhand's Urban Resilience, Green Mobility

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian has inked a $200 million loan deal with the Asian Development (ADB) to revamp urban infrastructure and bolster essential services in Uttarakhand, focusing on modernizing water supply, sanitation, urban mobility, and other key public amenities, the finance said Wednesday.



The agreement, part of the Uttarakhand Livability Improvement Project, was signed by Juhi Mukherjee, joint secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, representing India, and Mio Oka, country director, ADB's India Resident Mission, according to a statement.

Centred on Haldwani-the state's economic hub-the project aims to boost transportation, urban mobility , and resilience against environmental risks. Planned upgrades include 16 km of climate-resilient roads, an intelligent traffic management system, and the introduction of eco-friendly buses powered by compressed natural gas (CNG) and electricity.

"The project aims to create an urban infrastructure that is resilient to climate and environmental risks such as floods and landslides, ensuring the safety and health of Uttarakhand's population," ADB's Oka said in the statement, adding that it will enhance local capacity in climate-resilient planning, revenue generation, and gender inclusion.

Water supply improvements are planned for four cities-Champawat, Kichha, Kotdwar, and Vikasnagar-through the installation of 1,024 km of climate-resilient pipelines, smart water meters, and a 3.5 million-litre-per-day water treatment plant, aiming for comprehensive coverage.

In Vikasnagar, a new sewage treatment facility is expected to improve sanitation for about 2,000 households, enhancing public health protections. Flood management infrastructure in Haldwani will include 36 km of stormwater drains, a city-wide early warning system, and the construction of a green-certified administrative complex and bus terminal to increase public service efficiency.

The project also plans to empower women from vulnerable households, offering training for roles in bus driving, ticketing, and water and sanitation management as part of a gender inclusion drive.

The European Investment Bank will co-finance the project with an additional $191 million, amplifying ADB's efforts to extend the project's reach and impact.