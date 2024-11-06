Cartiga Expands Plaintiff Funding Services To South Carolina Through Momentum Funding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBIA, S.C., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartiga, a leading funding company, is proud to announce its expansion into South Carolina through its subsidiary, Momentum Funding, LLC ("Momentum Funding"). As of November 6th, Momentum Funding will be offering plaintiff funding services across the state, furthering

Cartiga's mission to provide access to justice through strategic funding options.

This expansion brings Cartiga's core value propositions to plaintiffs in South Carolina:

Swift financial relief for individuals awaiting settlementTransparent terms and competitive ratesExpert evaluation of case merit by experienced underwriters

"Cartiga's expansion into South Carolina through Momentum Funding allows us to better serve plaintiffs in need of funding," said Peter Dion, EVP, Head of Consumer Funding at Cartiga. "We're dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and ethics in our operations. Our commitment is to provide clear, understandable terms to our clients and to always act in an ethical manner that supports the integrity of the legal process."

Expressing enthusiasm about the expansion, Hana Khaled, VP of Sales at Cartiga, added: "My team and I are committed to providing the best funding services in South Carolina through Momentum Funding. We're excited to bring our expertise and client-focused approach to plaintiffs and attorneys in the state. Our goal is to be a responsible funding partner, ensuring that our clients fully understand the terms of their funding and that it truly serves their best interests."

The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs considers a consumer legal funding transaction to be a loan under the South Carolina Consumer Protection Code. Momentum Funding, LLC (NMLS ID # 1789685) is licensed to make loans as a supervised lender by the South Carolina State Board of Financial Institutions. For more information about Momentum Funding's plaintiff funding services in South Carolina, please visit .

About Cartiga

Cartiga is a leading provider of legal pre-settlement funding to consumers, and working capital funding to law firms, who are pursuing personal injury claims. We have over 20 years of experience in delivering fair, fast and reliable funding at competitive pricing. We are also a trusted partner for law firms that provides data-driven funding solutions with exceptional service. Our vision is to be the premier legal funding provider that empowers law firms and their clients to achieve outstanding results by providing a seamless experience from initial application through final settlement.

For more information, visit

SOURCE Cartiga

