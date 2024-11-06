As Gold Nears Record Highs, Analysts See Major Upside In Mining Stocks

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Gold prices are soaring, and with the results of the U.S. election still pending and a crucial Federal Reserve meeting approaching, the upward trend in the precious metal's value shows no signs of slowing down. analysts project could break records , potentially reaching $3,000 by the end of 2025 . This surge has created a complex landscape for the sector. Companies operating in Ghana and Burkina Faso are facing challenges, while major players like Newmont are finding it difficult to fully leverage the high gold prices . Amid post-election market uncertainty , Barron's analysts suggest that gold mining stocks present an attractive entry point . Beyond the industry's heavyweights, several exploration and mid-tier companies are gaining traction with promising updates and development milestones, including from Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC) (OTCQB: YMMCF ), New Gold Inc. (NYSE-American: NGD) (TSX: NGD), Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM ) (TSX: FVI), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG ) (TSX: IMG), and Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU ) (TSX: CG).

The article continued: According to CBS News , analysts see strong upside potential for gold mining stocks right now. This optimistic outlook is supported by Benzinga , where experts noted that gold mining stocks have climbed for nine straight sessions , hitting their highest levels since August 2020.

Electromagnetic Survey Identifies Multiple Strong Targets Coincident with Elevated Gold and Silver at Star River

Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC) (OTCQB: YMMCF ), a well-financed mining exploration company, today announced an exploration update on its 715-hectare Star River Project, located approximately 50km south of Ross River, Yukon. Within the update, Yukon Metals reported that Aurora Geosciences of Yellowknife, NWT, had completed ground-based Gravity and Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys at the Star River property to assist in target definition and support drill hole planning, and identified four prominent conductive zones in the process-three in areas coincident with historic mineral showings, and one zone in the north in an underexplored area.

"We are excited to report multiple compelling targets with strong electromagnetic responses coincident with gold and silver sampling featuring up to 101 grams per tonne gold," said Rory Quinn, President and CEO of Yukon Metals . "These targets are not only strong anomalies, they are large anomalies, and will help focus our exploration efforts to maximize our chances of adding substantial value to the project through drilling."

The Aurora Geosciences team completed 20.6 kilometers of surveying with 100m line spacing, adding extra detail with 50m infill lines over the F3 showing area. They used three large 500m x 500m ground loops to cover key areas, including Saddle, F2, Canyon, and F3. The models created represent possible metal-rich zones based on EM responses, though they assume flat, simplified shapes that may miss some geological details. Ongoing work aims to refine these models by adding more geological data to better understand subsurface structures.

Yukon Metals owns 100% of the Star River base and precious metals project accessible by all-season road from the Robert Campbell Highway and adjacent to the former Ketza Mine haul road. The project is host to multiple showings of polymetallic carbonate replacement mineralization and quartz-sulphide veins first discovered in the 1950s. Remnants of underground and surface workings using historical exploration techniques are visible around much of the property and tied together with previously established access roads and trails branching from the Ketza Mine road.

The update comes just three weeks after Yukon Metals provided another update on its 2,285-hectare Birch project, which included rock-chip float samples that returned up to 2.42% copper with up to 0.94 g/t gold, and other samples with gold values of up to 6.64 g/t.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

New Gold Inc. (NYSE-American: NGD) (TSX: NGD), a Canadian-focused intermediate mining company with two core producing assets (New Afton copper-gold mine, and Rainy River gold mine), recently reported its Q3 2024 operational results, which included 78,369 ounces of gold production, 12.6 million pounds of copper production, and record cash from operations of $128 million and record free cash flow of $57 million. Over the quarter, New Afton produced 16,477 gold ounces and 12.6 million copper pounds, while Rainy River produced 61,892 gold ounces.

"New Afton delivered a strong operating quarter and completed critical C-Zone milestones ahead of schedule, while Rainy River delivered costs as planned, with all-in sustaining costs 29% lower quarter-over-quarter," said Patrick Godin, President and CEO of New Gold . "The Company continues to expect the fourth quarter of 2024 to be its strongest quarter of the year, concluding a successful year that has seen New Gold reach its free cash flow inflection point and deliver on key project milestones in pursuit of our objective to target a sustainable production platform of approximately 600,000 gold equivalent ounces per year until at least 2030."

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM ) (TSX: FVI), a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru, and an up and coming project in Senegal, recently reported its Q3 2024 production results, which included 110,820 ounces of gold equivalent production. Beyond its producing assets, Fortuna has also continued to progress its Diamba Sud Project in Senegal, reporting in September positive results on the project which is in the preliminary economic assessment stage.

"The exploration focus at Diamba Sud has turned to testing and expanding some of the previously lightly drilled anomalies, with Western Splay rapidly emerging as the next potential prospect," said Paul Weedon, Senior Vice President of Exploration at Fortuna . "Encouraging results such as 6.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 33.3 meters from 115.4 meters in drill hole DSDD293, and 8.9 g/t Au over an estimated true width of 27.7 meters from 104 meters in drill hole DSR680 highlight the potential."

Fortuna also recently responded to recent media reports concerning Burkina Faso, where public comments from the country's president presented a possibility of withdrawing from existing mining permits. According to the response Fortuna has sought clarification from the Burkina Faso's Ministry of Mines on this point and has received confirmation that the government has no plans to withdraw existing mining permits which are in compliance with Burkina Faso's laws. Fortuna reiterated that its Yaramoko Mine is in compliance with all material laws and operations continue to be conducted normally.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG ) (TSX: IMG), an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada with operating mines in North America and West Africa, recently announced assay results from its Nelligan Project in Quebec, Canada, which confirmed the extension of the mineralized zones of the deposit. In addition, IAMGOLD provided an updated mineral resource estimate for the Monster Lake Project, also in the same Chibougamau region in Quebec, in order to refresh its 2018 NI 43-101 technical report.

"The assay results released today confirm the extension of the mineralized sequence in the eastern down-plunge of the Nelligan deposit," said Marie-France Bugnon, Vice President, Exploration for IAMGOLD . "We believe that the exploration potential for Nelligan is wide open. On Monster Lake, the Mineral Resource estimate allows for an updated version of the NI 43-101 technical report to be filed. The estimate incorporates few additional drilling results obtained from 2018 to 2021 drilling programs and yet highlights the high-grade nature of the main gold-bearing shear-hosted quartz vein system."

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU ) (TSX: CG), a Canadian-based mining company focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold and copper properties in North America and Türkiye, recently reported its Q3 2024 results, which highlighted consistent operating performance and continued strong cash flow from operations.

" Centerra continues to deliver consistent operating performance and is on track to meet our consolidated production and cost guidance for the year," said Paul Tomory, President and CEO of Centerra . "We have benefited from margin expansion driven by stable cost performance in an elevated metal price environment. As planned, we have returned to strong free cash flow generation in the third quarter. Even after spending approximately $32 million on the restart of operations at the Thompson Creek mine, we grew our cash and cash equivalents to $604 million at the end of the third quarter."

Across its operations, Centerra reported consolidated gold production of 93,712 ounces, including 42,993 ounces from the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and 50,719 ounces from the Öksüt Mine in Türkiye.

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Yukon Metals Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Yukon Metals Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of

Yukon Metals Corp.

which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of

Yukon Metals Corp. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCE USA News Group

