Polyai Announces Speaker Lineup For VOX 2024: Horizons

The only annual to focus on real-world voice AI applications and customer stories

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, a global leader in voice AI solutions for customer experience and service, is kicking off its annual PolyAI VOX: Horizons virtual summit on Thursday, November 14. The event brings together thought leaders across industries – and the globe – to focus on how AI has already transformed contact centers, as well as share real world contact center and CX leader experiences and advice.

2024 has been a banner year for AI. Corporate interest in the tech increased, as did strategic focus on its thoughtful implementation. However, within customer service settings, successful implementations of AI have been – publicly – few and far between. PolyAI VOX: Horizons will address strategies for successful adoption and provide realistic perspectives on AI's impact on and in contact centers. The conference will feature insights from experienced leaders who offer actionable advice on building the contact center of the future.

"Last year's conference success proved enterprises are hungry for and somewhat skeptical of AI's benefit within the enterprise, and heading into this year, we're expanding our vision to encompass the limitless possibilities of AI-driven customer experiences. As the LLM landscape continues to shift and advance, businesses must adapt to evolving expectations or risk falling behind," said Nikola Mrkšić, CEO and co-founder of PolyAI. "VOX Horizons is a resource and compass to navigate the complexities of AI-powered CX. By uniting industry visionaries and experts, we're not just discussing the future of contact centers, we're shaping it."

Sessions will deliver actionable insights covering an array of topics, including building vs

buying enterprise voice assistants, using AI to drive next-level personalization and making voice AI indispensable to the way brands connect with customers and more. Attendees will also get a first look at the next-generation developments PolyAI will be rolling out soon. External speakers include:



Mary Ann Dennis and Jonathan Arnold, Caesars Entertainment

Adam Biolchin, Lettuce Entertain You

Kevin Boyer, Zendesk

Pascal Chevereau, NVIDIA

Dan Eddie, Simplyhealth

Scott Hudson, OpenTable

Jo Lai, Hopper

Juan Ocharan, Pet Paradise

Sam Richardson, Twilio Lauren Sullivan, Howard Brown Health

To learn more about

PolyAI VOX 2024 and register to attend, visit .

About PolyAI

PolyAI specializes in creating the most lifelike conversational AI voice assistants in the world. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service, PolyAI serves a wide range of high-call volume industries and is committed to revolutionizing the ways customers interact with brands through advanced, remarkably human voice AI solutions. PolyAI's performance has earned spots in Forbes AI 50, Gartner Cool Vendors and Market Guide for Conversational AI Solutions, as well as a Gold Stevie Award for Contact Center Solutions in 2024. For more information, visit their website at .

