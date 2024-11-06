Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic, South-East, Texas’ Investor Capital Expo Honors Top Startups With The Stephen M. Goodman Most Valued Company Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum's recent Investor Capital in Philadelphia delivered a powerful for early-stage investors, venture professionals, and family office managers, showcasing investment-ready companies and featuring valuable insights from leading experts. An event highlight was the announcement of the Stephen M. Goodman Most Valued Company Awards, honoring innovative startups for their potential in driving change and growth. This distinguished award, sponsored by Morgan, Lewis, Bockius, named in honor of the late partner, Stephen M. Goodman, recognizes high-caliber startups for exceptional promise and helps open doors to new investment opportunities by demonstrating credibility and potential, often catalyzing broader interest from other investment groups.

This year's Stephen M Goodman Most Valued Company award recipients included:

1. Seneca Therapeutics – Taking first place, Seneca Therapeutics is pioneering advancements in cancer therapeutics, aiming to provide transformative treatment options through targeted, highly effective approaches. Their innovation and commitment to enhancing cancer care were recognized as setting a new standard within the biotech sector.

2. Tympanogen – Honored as the second-place recipient, Tympanogen is developing revolutionary medical device technology for ear health. Their minimally invasive solutions address chronic ear conditions, offering patients a more effective and accessible approach to treatment that aligns with the latest advancements in otology.

3. Soteria Battery Innovation Group – Placing third, Soteria Battery Innovation Group has made significant strides in improving lithium battery safety technology. Their innovations focus on preventing battery-related accidents and improving overall energy storage performance, which has widespread applications across industries like electric vehicles and renewable energy.

In addition to the award winners, seven other high-potential companies presented at the Expo, representing sectors as diverse as biotechnology, medical devices, and sustainable energy. The presenting companies included:

Relavo Medical – Aiming to improve patient outcomes in dialysis, Relavo Medical has developed a device that reduces the risk of infection, making dialysis safer and more manageable for patients.

ALM Ortho – This medical device company is focused on innovative orthopedic solutions that enhance surgical outcomes and improve patient mobility.

PhotoniCare – With advanced imaging technology, PhotoniCare provides medical practitioners with real-time insights into middle ear health, significantly impacting diagnostic and treatment capabilities.

Repair Biotechnologies – Concentrating on age-related disease treatment, Repair Biotechnologies is at the forefront of regenerative medicine, offering groundbreaking solutions that extend healthy human lifespan.

Intrinsic Power – Developing sustainable energy solutions, Intrinsic Power is pushing the boundaries of efficiency in power management technology, making strides in environmentally responsible energy sources.

SOLUtion Medical – With a focus on simplifying patient-administered medication, SOLUtion Medical has created an innovative injection platform that ensures safe and effective delivery, particularly for emergency applications.

Iris Dynamics – Providing precision technology in robotics, Iris Dynamics designs haptic control systems that offer unmatched accuracy and sensitivity for industries ranging from healthcare to aerospace.

Keiretsu Forum's Investor Academy complemented these presentations with strong educational content aimed at supporting investor success. Expert-led sessions covered critical updates on the Corporate Transparency Act, tax codes affecting angel investors, and guidance on Non-disclosure and Non-compete agreements. This educational programming provided investors with essential tools to navigate the current regulatory landscape and make informed decisions on early-stage investments.

Each of the companies featured at the Expo, including the Stephen M. Goodman Award winners, are actively seeking funding and come with detailed due diligence reports and comprehensive investment packages. Accredited investors are invited to explore these opportunities and connect with promising startups through Keiretsu Forum by contacting ....

About the Stephen M. Goodman Most Valued Company Award

The Stephen M. Goodman Award celebrates the dedication and potential of startups committed to industry-defining work. Named after the late Stephen M. Goodman, an esteemed advocate for early-stage companies, the award is a mark of excellence and validation in the investment community. It reflects Keiretsu Forum's commitment to supporting the next wave of industry leaders by providing them with the credibility to attract additional investment and expand their reach.

For more information about the Investor Capital Expo, visit

About Keiretsu Forum:

Keiretsu Forum is the world's largest private equity angel investment network with 2000+ accredited investors in 35 North American and 23 International chapters, who have invested more than $1B in early-stage companies in the last 23 years.

The Keiretsu Forum portfolio features Entrepreneurs and Companies from Technology-(Internet, Software, Cyber Security, SaaS, Mobile Systems, IoT, etc.), Life Sciences-(Pharma, Medical Devices, Health IT, etc.), FinServ/FinTech, Consumer Products, Clean-Green Energy, Consumer Products, & more!

Media Contact:



Cindi Sutera

...

610-613-2773