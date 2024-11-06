Peshawar Tops List As Pakistan's Most Polluted City Amid Rising Air Quality Concerns

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar has emerged as Pakistan's most polluted city, with a significant spike in air pollution recorded over the past five days. According to the Air Quality (AQI), the city's air has become extremely hazardous for breathing.

Currently, Peshawar's air quality level stands at a staggering 441, making it the most polluted city in the country. Lahore follows closely with an AQI of 436. Other cities, including Multan at 293, Haripur and Rawalpindi at 192, Islamabad at 183, and Karachi at 88, trail behind.



In Peshawar, the Yousafabad area on Warsak Road recorded the highest pollution level at a shocking 752 AQI. Meanwhile, other areas like Rahatabad registered 535, Dilazak Road 441, the U.S. Consulate 416, and GT Road 263.

Experts warn that, with no rainfall, breathing in Peshawar's air poses severe health risks. Citizens are advised to wear masks regularly and limit outdoor activities unless necessary.

As winter intensifies, the threat of smog and worsening air quality has enveloped major cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar. Smoke emissions from brick kilns are identified as a major contributor to this air crisis. To combat pollution, 12 brick kilns in the province have been converted to eco-friendly zigzag technology, with ongoing efforts to transition more.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is actively raising awareness about converting brick kilns to this cleaner technology, using platforms such as religious sermons in mosques and media campaigns. With colder temperatures, the EPA expects pollution levels to rise further, exacerbating the impact of emissions from traditional kilns.

Traffic pollution remains the primary cause of Peshawar's air quality deterioration, accounting for 58% of the pollution, according to a recent study by the Peshawar Clean Air Alliance. Dust and particulate matter contribute 17%, followed by 11% from household sources, 6% from industrial emissions, 4% from waste burning, and 1.5% from commercial activities.

This ongoing air pollution crisis is impacting over five million residents of Peshawar, with long-term effects on health and daily life.