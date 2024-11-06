LIV Design Studio Announces The Return Of The Student Design Challenge For A Third Year At IDS Toronto 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIV Design Studio is thrilled to announce the return of the highly anticipated Student Design Challenge for the third year, in which we invite interior design students from across Canada to showcase their talents. This year, participants will have the opportunity to compete for significant cash prizes, with a total of $15,000 available for the top submissions.

The Theme:

Canada's rapid urban growth over the past decade has created a shortage of spaces that foster community interaction. Such spaces are key to encouraging spontaneous encounters, facilitating social support networks, and building resilient communities and as such serve as the cornerstone of many communities across Canada. This year's challenge empower young designers and encourages them to prioritize these third spaces that are so important to our communities across Canada.

IDS Toronto 2025

The Student Design Challenge is being held from January 23-26, 2025 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. This challenge provides an incredible opportunity for students to gain exposure within the design community, connecting them with industry professionals and opening up countless opportunities. Finalists will see their designs transformed into Augmented Reality (AR) at the LIV Design booth by our expert CG team, allowing their visions to be realized in a dynamic and engaging way.

What's New this Year:

At LIV Design Studio, technology is one of our core ethos. That's why this year we have included the use of AI as a part of the judging criteria. Participants are required to utilize AI in the design process for their space and write a report on how it was implemented. Submissions will be assessed on the creativity and inventiveness of their use of AI.

The Judges:

This year's judging panel comprises influential figures in the fields of interior design, photography, and sustainability. Each judge brings a wealth of expertise and a unique perspective to the selection process. LIV Design Studio is honored to welcome the following individuals to the panel:

1. Olivia Lam | LIV Design Studio

2. Steve Tsai | Steve Tsai Photography

3. Joanne Lam | Picnic Design

4. Bronwyn Gourley-Woo | Green Theory

5. Carla Sorrell | Design Victoria

These esteemed professionals will evaluate the entries based on creativity, practicality, and the ability to address the evolving needs of modern residential living.

About LIV Design Studio

At LIV Design Studio, we focus on creating elevated spaces that redefine the art of living. We take an innovative approach that merges functionality with artistry, tailoring each project to reflect the unique stories and aspirations of our clients. Culture is at the heart of everything we do, working with leading developers and architects to create spaces that resonate on a deeply personal level while setting new standards for design excellence. Our annual Student Design Challenge underscores our commitment to nurturing new talent, and inspiring the next generation to shape the future of design.

