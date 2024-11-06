BJP's Mithun Chakraborty Faces Case Over 'Provocative' Speech In Bengal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mithun Chakraborty, BJP leader, faces trouble as Kolkata filed an FIR based on a complaint that accuses him of making a highly provocative statement at a party meeting in Bengal. The complainant alleged that the actor-turned politician made the statement at an organisational meeting of the BJP in Kolkata few days ago, in the presence of Union home Amit Shah.

On Monday evening, the FIR was filed at Bowbazar police station in central Kolkata, accusing the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee of making statements which can provoke violence and tension in the organisational meeting that was held on October 27, reported IANS.