BJP's Mithun Chakraborty Faces Case Over 'Provocative' Speech In Bengal
Date
11/6/2024 7:00:37 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mithun Chakraborty, BJP leader, faces legal trouble as Kolkata Police filed an FIR based on a complaint that accuses him of making a highly provocative statement at a party meeting in Bengal. The complainant alleged that the actor-turned politician made the statement at an organisational meeting of the BJP in Kolkata few days ago, in the presence of Union home Minister Amit Shah.
On Monday evening, the FIR was filed at Bowbazar police station in central Kolkata, accusing the Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee actor
of making statements which can provoke violence and tension in the organisational meeting that was held on October 27, reported IANS.
MENAFN06112024007365015876ID1108856495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.