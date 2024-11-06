Dutch, French authorities conduct searches at Netflix's offices over alleged tax fraud

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Dutch and French authorities conducted searches at Netflix's offices in Paris and Amsterdam as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged tax fraud, according to a report by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. The investigation, which began in November 2022, is being carried out with close collaboration between French and Dutch authorities, with Netflix's European headquarters located in Amsterdam.



The probe is focused on Netflix's tax filings for the years 2019, 2020, and 2021. The company has been under scrutiny in France regarding its practices during these years. Netflix previously stated that it was fully committed to complying with tax regulations in all countries where it operates when news of the investigation emerged last year.



French investigative media outlet La Lettre revealed that Netflix had structured its French operations in a way that registered all subscribers with a Dutch subsidiary up until 2021. This arrangement reportedly allowed the streaming giant to lower its tax obligations in France for the years 2019 and 2020. This raised concerns about whether Netflix had employed similar strategies to minimize its tax responsibilities in other countries.



Now, authorities in both the Netherlands and France are examining whether Netflix continued these practices in subsequent years to reduce its reported profits and tax liabilities. The investigation is ongoing, with potential legal and financial consequences for the company if any wrongdoing is found.

