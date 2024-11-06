Musk claims celebrities are being pressured to openly support Harris

(MENAFN) In an interview on Joe Rogan’s podcast, tech billionaire Elon Musk suggested that many American celebrities publicly supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race are doing so out of fear for their job security. Musk argued that these celebrities, some of whom were once apolitical, are being pressured by powerful figures in to endorse Harris, with the unspoken threat of losing career opportunities if they refuse.



Rogan, who found the widespread celebrity backing of Harris “strange,” speculated that celebrities may believe such endorsements would lead to more career success. Musk disagreed, stating that the real motivation is fear of industry repercussions. He explained that Hollywood insiders don’t need to directly threaten celebrities; everyone in the industry understands the consequences of not supporting Harris.



Musk, a prominent backer of former President Donald Trump, went on to say that Hollywood, once more politically diverse, has become intolerant of differing opinions. Rogan pointed out that in the past, high-profile Republicans like Clint Eastwood and Ronald Reagan were able to express their political views without facing backlash, highlighting how much the climate in the industry has shifted.

