Mind Money Joins Global Investment Leaders At Superinvestor 2024

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- European broker Mind Money is participating in one of the industry's largest events, SuperInvestor , held in Monaco from November 5–8, 2024. This high-profile meeting brings together top institutions and investors from around the world, including companies like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Generali, and other renowned names.



As a sponsor this year, Mind Money is actively engaging in panel discussions and networking sessions with leaders. The company's CEO, Julia Khandoshko, is a featured speaker on the panel "Private Wealth: the Next Frontier for Private Markets," where she will discuss future opportunities in wealth management and introduce an innovative approach that integrates climate data into investment strategies.



"As a global, licensed broker, it is crucial for us to stay aligned with the global investment community," says Julia. "We aim to not only contribute to the industry dialogue but also to bring fresh perspectives. Engaging with new trends and ideas helps us deliver the best to our clients."



Julia is also participating in a series of interviews at SuperInvestor, sharing the particularities of the company's trading strategies and discussing the role of climate models in investment.

Igor Isaev, Head of the company's Analytics Center, highlights the importance of scientific approaches and data-driven analysis. "Our team, in collaboration with researchers and climate experts from Cambridge and Oxford Universities, has achieved remarkable results this year," he noted. "Mind Money's climate models helped the company to become one of the top performers in Bloomberg's rankings this year. By integrating climate forecasts and weather trends into our financial analysis, we are able to deliver the best results."



Mind Money's active participation in this event further cements its reputation as a leading financial institution dedicated to advancing the field with innovative strategies and bringing scientific rigor to investment practices.



