Sand Technologies Partners with Envision Racing to Launch AI Solutions for Accelerated Impact

The global AI solutions company will work with the Formula E race team to develop AI tools that drive results and advance the team's broader sustainability mission.

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sand Technologies, an enterprise AI solutions company, today announced a partnership with Envision Racing, one of the founding teams in the

FIA Formula E World Championship, to develop AI applications that improve the race team's performance from the boardroom and beyond, and support its mission to accelerate the transition to e-mobility and renewable energy.

Sand Technologies and Envision Racing have already begun collaborating on a roadmap of AI projects. The partnership will boost the team's efficiency across its entire business, enable critical new insights, and streamline the decision-making process. In a sport where even one millisecond can make a difference, decisions made in every business function can influence grid or podium position. The collaboration will utilize a variety of AI technologies, from digital twins to computer vision and beyond.

"AI enables race teams to respond confidently in a split second, to develop better data-driven insights and to improve performance across the entire operation," said Fred Swaniker, CEO of Sand Technologies. "We are proud to be an Official Partner for Envision Racing and to help them achieve those outcomes. We're also excited to support their sustainability efforts, which align with our vision of using AI for real impact."

Sand Technologies and Envision Racing will also utilize AI to transform how Envision Racing engages its fans and advances its mission to promote sustainability through EV and renewable-energy innovations.

Owned by Envision Energy, Envision Racing was created to inspire generations to tackle climate change. The team's Race Against Climate ChangeTM program has 300,000 fans whom the team engages to help drive climate-change progress in cities around the world. Sand Technologies is also an Official Partner of the Race Against Climate ChangeTM.

"We are thrilled to have Sand Technologies collaborating with our team to leverage AI," said Sylvain Filippi, Managing Director and CTO of Envision Racing. "Just as important, they share our vision of helping accelerate the transition to renewable energy, as shown by their tools that support the infrastructure development necessary to enable EV adoption and smart grids."

About Sand Technologies

Sand Technologies is an enterprise AI solutions company with expertise in industrial AI and data science. For the past 10 years, we have empowered clients to solve their most pressing challenges using advanced Al and data solutions. Global enterprises in the telecom, utilities, healthcare and insurance industries – along with forward-looking governments – trust Sand Technologies to provide the resources they need to close the gap between their current reality and digital future. We believe in the power of AI beyond chatbots, empowering clients to deliver real impact and value. Learn more at

About Envision Racing

Envision Racing Formula E Team is one of the founding and most successful outfits in the FIA Formula E World Championship and the current World Champions. Owned by Envision, Envision Racing has sustainability running through its DNA and was created for one simple purpose, to inspire generations to tackle climate change and transition to e-mobility and renewable energy. Both on and off the track, Envision Racing focus on accelerating and promoting innovation and change that will help us to live more sustainably, using their Race Against Climate ChangeTM program to mobilise fans around the world to be part of this change. For further information visit

