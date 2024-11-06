MVA Meeting Today: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory Check Closed And Alternate Routes Here
Date
11/6/2024 5:00:46 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Mumbai Traffic Police will impose certain traffic restrictions and diversions on Wednesday in view of the large gathering expected at the Maha Vikas Aghadi mega rally. The meeting will take place at MMRDA Ground in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), for which alternative routes have been recommended for commuters.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will attend a Mumbai mega rally where Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is set to unveil Maharashtra poll guarantees. The MVA's major public meeting is slated to take place around 4:30 p.m. on November 6. Also Read
The mega rally may include thousands of party activists, leaders, and supporters. Ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections, the stage is set for the assembly of MVA's prominent leaders , including Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and many others in addition to Rahul Gandhi.
The temporary traffic restrictions that will be effective from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM are given below. Let's check out the key roads that will be closed and routes that one must take to avoid inconvenience. Also Read
1. Western Express Highway to Kurla
Closed Route: Vehicles from Western Express Highway, Dharavi, and Worli Sea Link towards Kurla cannot proceed via Bharat Nagar Junction. Alternate Route: Vehicles can turn right at Bharat Nagar Junction towards SEBI Junction, continue through Canara Bank Junction via MCA Club, American Consulate, and proceed to MTNL Junction to reach Kurla. Also Read
2. Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar to Kurla
Closed Route: Traffic from Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar to Kurla via Bharat Nagar Junction will be restricted. Alternate Route: Vehicles should take a right at SEBI Junction, left at Canara Bank Junction, passing through MCA Club, American Consulate, Tata Communication, MTNL, and proceed via Hans Bhugra Junction and Kherwadi to reach Kurla.
3. Kherwadi, Kanakia Palace, and UTI Tower to BKC, Chunabhatti, and Kurla
