Awesome Group Honored With Two Awards At The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2024 Taiwan Chapter Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 November 2024 - Leading education & training brand, Awesome Group, received two awards at the recent Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Taiwan. The prestigious awards ceremony took place at the Grand Hyatt Taipei on 13 September.



As Asia's premier awards program, the APEA's mission is to promote business excellence and reward outstanding enterprises for their success and contribution to society. The Awesome Group was among the esteemed award recipients, raking in two awards under the 'Inspirational Brand' and 'Master Entrepreneur' categories.



Founded in Taiwan in 1996, the Awesome Group has revolutionized the training industry with its innovative, human-centric approach. Pioneering new ground in Taiwan, the company has set a benchmark for corporate training and talent development. With a global footprint spanning Asia, the group offers a comprehensive suite of courses designed to enhance leadership, business management, and personal soft skills.



Committed to excellence, the group collaborates with world-class experts to deliver cutting-edge training programs. Through continuous innovation and adaptation, it remains at the forefront of the industry, driving growth, supporting breakthroughs, and achieving new milestones.



Founder and chairman of Awesome Group, Ms Linda Lu, is well deserving of her 'Master Entrepreneur' recognition at the APEA ceremony. This ambitious entrepreneur began her career in the wedding industry when she was just 18 years old. She built her expertise from the ground up and at the age of 24, she launched her own boutique wedding business, offering personalized services and custom gowns to high-end clients. At the peak of her business, she was managing a flagship store and two branches.



A chance encounter led Lu to the education industry at 29, where she founded the Awesome Group. Two years later, she made a bold decision to leave the wedding industry and solely focus on education. Twenty-five years later, the Awesome Group has positively impacted countless individuals through its inspiring courses.



The Awesome Group has a proven track record of success, serving over 95,000 clients and organizing hundreds of community events. The company has also raised significant funds for various causes.



Maintaining the highest standards of excellence and collaborating with top industry experts, the group continuously evolves its training programs to meet current needs. Its dedication to quality has resulted in a large and loyal following, making it a leading brand in Asia.



Looking ahead, the Awesome Group will continue to evolve by focusing on innovation, excellence, and service. The company plans to achieve significant progress in areas such as innovation, global expansion, talent development, and sustainable practices.







