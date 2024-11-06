Data Storage Corporation Appoints Colin Freeman As Managing Director Of Cloudfirst Europe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the“Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT automation, today announced the appointment of Colin Freeman as Managing Director of CloudFirst Europe. Mr. Freeman will oversee the company's expansion into the European market, with an initial focus on leading the United Kingdom.

Mr. Freeman brings over 30 years of business leadership experience as well as strategic planning and sales execution. Prior to joining CloudFirst, Mr. Freeman launched his own consulting firm, Frequent Consulting Limited, where he assisted companies in reshaping their business to deliver growth. Previously, he held senior positions at Digital Realty, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, and Dun & Bradstreet, where he drove successful sales strategies and managed international teams.

"I'm proud to lead the expansion of our innovative cloud business into the European marketplace," said Colin Freeman. "We are committed to solving the challenges our customers face today while delivering services that keep their businesses fully operational at all times by specializing in the migration of mission-critical workloads into our secure, enterprise managed cloud infrastructure, providing complete recovery to guarantee service performance. I look forward to bringing our innovative and market-leading cloud solutions to Europe."

“We are pleased to welcome Colin to the CloudFirst team,” added, Hal Schwartz, President of CloudFirst.“Colin's appointment marks a significant step forward in our strategy to grow our presence in Europe and deliver our industry-leading solutions. With his leadership experience, we believe Colin will be instrumental in our European growth strategy and look forward to witnessing his valuable contributions.”

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a leading provider of fully managed cloud hosting, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, IT automation, and voice & data solutions. With strategic technical investments in multiple regions, DTST serves a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, in sectors such as government, education, and healthcare. Focused on the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar cloud hosting and business continuity market. DTST is recognized as a stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure, support and the migration of data to the cloud. Our regional data centers across North America enable us to deliver sustainable services through recurring subscription agreements.

For more information, please visit or follow us on X @DataStorageCorp.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“projects,”“estimates,”“plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as“will,”“should,”“would,”“may” and“could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward looking statements in this press release include statements such as the expected contribution of Mr. Freeman, the Company's expansion of its innovative cloud business into the European market and solving the challenges the Company's customers face today while delivering services that keep their businesses fully operational at all times by specializing in the migration of mission-critical workloads into the Company's secure, enterprise managed cloud infrastructure providing complete recovery to guarantee service performance. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company's ability to grow its presence in Europe . These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.



