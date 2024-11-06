Spain reports 89 people remain missing after devastating floods

(MENAFN) As of Tuesday, 89 people are still missing following the devastating floods that hit eastern and southern Spain last week. A week after the catastrophic floods struck the province of Valencia, search efforts continue, according to official reports from the Spanish news agency EFE. The floods have claimed the lives of at least 218 people, with the majority of the casualties in Valencia (213), while Castilla-La Mancha and Andalusia have reported four and one death, respectively.



Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the affected regions, with nearly 15,000 military personnel and national police officers deployed to assist in locating the missing, securing the area, and restoring basic services such as hygiene and utilities. Meanwhile, authorities have arrested 186 individuals in connection with looting and theft that occurred in the aftermath of the floods, according to the Spanish National Police and Gendarmerie.



In response to the disaster, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a comprehensive aid package on Tuesday aimed at supporting the rebuilding efforts for affected communities and businesses. The aid package also includes measures to help residents adapt to the changing climate, which is expected to increasingly impact the region.



The catastrophic floods have left a significant toll on Spain, with the devastating impacts being felt in communities already struggling to recover. The ongoing search efforts and government response reflect the urgency of the situation, as recovery from such a major disaster continues.

