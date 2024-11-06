Special Status Resolution: BJP Stages Protest, Calls It 'Anti-National Agenda'

BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, opposed the resolution, saying it was not part of the listed business.

“We reject the resolution. The Business given to us was that the discussion is on the Lieutenant governor's address,” he said.

The LoP said there is a“rat race” among parties here“but they all know nothing is going to happen”.

“The Act has been passed by the biggest temple of democracy in the country (Parliament),” he added.

Sharma's comments agitated the treasury benches and noisy scenes were witnessed in the House with most of the NC and BJP members on their feet.

BJP members tore the copies of the resolution and threw the pieces into the well of the House.

Amidst the din, MLA Langate, Sheikh Khursheed, tried to rush to the well, but was prevented by the assembly marshals.

NC members raised slogans that the resolution be passed.

Congress MLA from Bandipora, Nizamuddin Bhat, said the BJP members have done a“dishonour” to the House.“They have violated the rules”.

Bhat said every member has a right to speak on this.

However, the BJP members continued to raise slogans against the resolution.

Amidst the uproar, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said if the opposition members do not want to speak,“I will put it to vote”.

Rather put the resolution to voice vote and it was passed amidst the din.

As soon as the resolution was passed, the BJP members stormed the well of the House.

“This is anti-national agenda. We reject the resolution,” BJP leaders shouted after storming into the Well of the House.

BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma climbed on the table in the Well of the House stating that it was the NC's ploy since 1947 to play with the sentiments and emotions of the people of J&K

“Yesterday, you were speaking some other language. Article 370 is final this political gimmick won't do. From Sheikh Abdullah to Omar Abdullah, emotional blackmail of J&K has been a routine. Speaker must be independent and not side with any party,” Sharma said as BJP leaders shouted“Shame, Shame.”

Remaining in the well of the House, the BJP MLAs raised slogan, Jahan Huway Balidan Mukherji, wo Kashmir hamara hai, desh drohi agenda nahi chalega, Aug 5 Zindabad, Anti-national agenda nahi chalega, Bharat Mata ki Jai, Jai Shri Ram.”

The BJP LoP said that NC wants to change the name of Shakaracharaya Hills to Takht-e-Sulaimani.“This is their agenda. We will not allow it,” the BJP MLAs shouted by remaining in the Well of the House.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now