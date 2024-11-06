Here's How Narayana Murthy Reacted When He Met Wife Sudha For The First Time: 'Breath Of Fresh Air...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Teasers for the November 9 episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on showed a rather light-hearted and reminiscent conversation between the comedy host and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and his wife, MP Sudha Murty.

The episode which also features Zomato founder-CEO Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia Munoz (aka Gia Goyal), released teasers which showed the host joking with the power couples about their companies and romantic life.

“When she came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air...” Murthy can be heard saying in the teaser, to which Sudha quips,“jawan the na..” (he was young...)

The host and comedian Kapil Sharma also asked Murthy if when he first met his wife Sudha , did he immediately decide that she was going to be his life partner.

There were also jokes related to Infosys , with a pun using software and hardware.

Meanwhile, former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Jayanagar, Bengaluru , on November 5, along with his wife Akshata Murthy and in-laws, Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and MP Sudha Murty, according to an ANI report.

It added that the family was at the Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt to seek Guru Raghavendra's blessings during the auspicious month of Kartika.

The visit“underscored the cultural ties and spiritual heritage connecting India and the UK,” the report added, noting that it marks the UK-based couple's“connection to Indian traditions.”

Last month, 78-year-old Murthy spoke about the pain of losing“dear friend” Ratan Tata and acknowledged the Tata Sons leader as a "role model for him in value-based leadership".

"He (Tata) was indeed a moral compass for me whenever I had some ambiguity and confusion in ethical issues," he said.

After conferring an honour on Tata in 2020, the software icon had bent down to touch his feet and sought his blessings.“Losing a dear friend like Ratan is very painful. Ratan was a role model for me in value-based leadership," Murthy said in his condolence message.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)