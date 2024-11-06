MOI Working Hours During Official Holidays
Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Interior announced the official working hours for its services during the public holidays.
The ministry on its social media stated that its security departments and traffic investigation will be working 24 hours.
Meanwhile the service oriented departments those related to passports, traffic, nationality and travel documents, criminal evidence and information (fingerprint) will be functional from 8am to 12pm.
The Amiri Diwan has declared Wednesday and Thursday, November 6 and 7, 2024, as official holidays in celebration of the national unity demonstration witnessed by the country in the general referendum on the draft constitutional amendments to the Permanent Constitution of the State of Qatar.
