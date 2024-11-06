Northern Army Commander Reviews Operational Preparedness In South Kashmir
Date
11/6/2024 12:07:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Northern army Commander Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar on Tuesday visited south Kashmir to review the operational preparedness of the counter terrorism grid.
“Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, accompanied by the GOC of Chinar Corps visited Rashtriya Rifles Battalion deployed in Counter Terrorism Grid in South Kashmir to review the operational readiness of the forces,” the Northern Command posted on X.
“The Army Commander complimented the troops for their meticulous planning and execution of Operation Halkan Gali in Anantnag and exhorted all ranks to uphold professionalism and maintain operational excellence in the region,” it added.
The visit comes in the backdrop of rising militancy related incidents in the valley over the past two weeks.
