Texas Chicken Joint Tumble 22 Celebrates Veterans Day With Free Lunch For Those Who Served

AUSTIN, Texas and HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veterans Day, Tumble 22 is proud to give back to those who have served our country with a complimentary lunch for veterans. On Monday, November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., we're inviting veterans to enjoy a meal on us as a small token of appreciation for their service.

At all Tumble 22 locations, veterans can choose from a selection of menu items like our 1/4 Dark or White Meat Meal, 2 Piece Tenders Meal, Lil OG Meal, or 1/2 Cobb Salad, with a soft drink included. This is a dine-in-only offer, available to veterans with a valid military ID.

"Our veterans have given so much in service to our country, and we're incredibly grateful for that," said Doug Thompson, Tumble 22's CEO. "This Veterans Day, we want to say thank you by inviting them in for a meal. It's our way of giving back to those who've given us so much."

We hope you'll join us at Tumble 22 to celebrate and honor our veterans. Good food, a warm welcome, and a community of appreciation-let's come together to "Serve Those Who Served Us!"

About Tumble 22

Tumble 22 is a well-known Texas chicken joint, serving up cold beer, hot chicken, and cheap, stiff drinks. From its beginnings as a single food trailer in Austin to multiple thriving restaurants in under five years, Tumble 22 has quickly expanded its reach within Texas.

Our chicken is all-natural and Texas-raised, hand-breaded and tumbled 22 times for a perfect crunch. We pride ourselves on being your neighborhood chicken joint, offering crispy, spicy all-natural chicken alongside homemade sauces, sides, and pies. Whether you dine in, carry out, or order delivery, you're in for a Texas-sized treat.

At Tumble 22, we provide fast, family-friendly service with a full bar featuring signature sips. Our menu is packed with fan favorites like the O.G. sandwich, bone-in chicken, and deviled eggs, as well as new additions like a grilled chicken sandwich, fresh salads, and homemade milkshakes (at Houston locations). Plus, don't miss our exciting monthly sandwich specials.

Experience hot, crispy, always fresh chicken, and claim your coop at Tumble 22. From our famous pies to our six heat levels ranging from Painless to Cluckin'Hot, there's something for everyone. We promise the best chicken you've ever had in your life-Texas Born, Texas Breaded.

Only valid for one meal per veteran with a military ID. Dine-in only.

