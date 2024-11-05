Brazilian Stock Market Holds Steady Amidst Fiscal Package Anticipation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock demonstrated resilience on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, as the Ibovespa maintained its position above 130,000 points.



This stability came amid growing expectations for the announcement of a new fiscal package later in the week. The market's performance reflected a complex interplay of domestic and international factors.



The Ibovesp closed at 130,660.75 points, marking a modest 0.11% increase. This slight uptick represented a gain of over two thousand points in a single trading session.



Meanwhile, the US dollar weakened against the Brazilian real, ending the day at R$ 5.7484, a 0.60% decrease. Investors closely monitored discussions in Brazil regarding fiscal measures.



A high-level meeting involving key government officials, including the Chief of Staff Rui Costa and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad, took place earlier than scheduled.







This gathering focused on expenditure cuts and other fiscal strategies. The market anticipates the announcement of a comprehensive plan addressing public spending in the coming days.

Brazil's Economic Outlook

This expectation has been fueled by recent statements from Finance Minister Haddad, who indicated that the fiscal measures would be unveiled shortly.



Concurrently, the Central Bank of Brazil commenced its two-day Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) meeting. The consensus among analysts points to a 50 basis point increase in the Selic rate, potentially raising it to 11.25% per annum.



The decision is expected to be announced after the market closes on November 6. In the corporate sphere, RD Saúde (formerly Raia Drogasil) saw its shares rise by over 4%.



This surge was driven by anticipation of the company's third-quarter results, scheduled for release after market hours. However, the day's standout performer was Itaú, Brazil's largest private bank.



It reported a record-breaking quarterly profit of R$ 10.7 billion ($1.88 billion) for the July-September period. This figure represents an 18% increase compared to the same quarter last year.



Financial analysts from XP Investimentos described the results as "impressive," while BTG Pactual noted the bank's ability to increase earnings despite challenging comparisons from a strong 2023 performance.



On the international front, investors kept a watchful eye on the US presidential elections. The close race between candidates has led to expectations of a prolonged voting process.



This uncertainty has implications for global markets, particularly emerging economies like Brazil. The upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting of the US Federal Reserve, scheduled for November 6-7, also influenced market sentiment.



Analysts widely anticipate a 25 basis point cut in interest rates, potentially bringing the target range to 4.50%-4.75%.

