Curtain Wall Market In China Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.5% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 36277.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.8 Regional analysis China Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries China Key companies profiled Asahi India Glass Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Guangzhou TopBright Building Materials Co. Ltd., Hainan Development Holdings Nanhai Co., Ltd., Jangho Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Permasteelisa Spa, SCHOTT AG, Shanghai Meite Curtain Wall Co., Ltd., Vitro SAB De CV, Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., and Yuanda China Holdings Ltd.

Curtain walls, a popular architectural feature, are evolving with advanced technology. Solar cell curtain walls, consisting of glass panels with organic solar cells, are a new trend. These panels charge batteries when raised to face sunlight, a concept known as Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV). Initially, high production costs and technical issues hindered commercial use. However, cost reductions and technological advancements have made BIPV viable. Additionally, LED glass display curtain walls are emerging for promotional purposes. For instance, China Fangda Group offers LED color display curtain walls for commercial buildings. These innovations are significantly contributing to the growth of the curtain wall market in China during the forecast period.



The Curtain Wall Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing trends in energy efficiency, smart building solutions, and sustainable materials. High-performance glazing, thermal breaks, and automated shading systems are becoming popular choices for energy conservation. Non-structural facades made of lightweight materials like aluminum , glass, and composite materials are in demand for modern architecture. Curtain wall solutions offer aesthetic appeal and are used in various construction activities, including new construction and retrofit applications. Innovative materials and unique façades are key factors driving the market. Safety and security are also crucial considerations, with solutions that can withstand natural disasters and extreme weather. Energy-efficient building solutions, thermal insulation, and green building certifications are essential for commercial and high-rise buildings, including skyscrapers, airports, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities. Customized designs and quality control are important for stick-built systems. Weather resistance is another critical factor, especially for stick-built systems in extreme climates. Overall, the Curtain Wall Market is focused on providing energy-efficient, sustainable, and aesthetically pleasing solutions for various industries.



The curtain wall market in China faces challenges due to the intricate engineering involved in curtain wall design and installation. This process requires a skilled workforce, advanced equipment, and substantial investments. The design process consists of electrical,

plumbing , structural, and facade design. The electrical and plumbing work must be completed first to avoid affecting the building structure. Errors in these initial stages can lead to costly reinstallations and potential issues such as leaks and fire hazards. Additionally, the optimal use of sunlight for energy efficiency is essential. However, the shortage of skilled designers and high costs for experienced personnel pose significant challenges for vendors in the curtain wall market. These issues hinder market growth during the forecast period. The Curtain Wall market faces several challenges in today's construction industry. Extreme weather conditions require walls to be energy-efficient and thermally insulated. Renovation and retrofitting of existing buildings pose unique challenges, especially in airports, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities. High-rise buildings and skyscrapers demand weather resistance, fire safety, and UV light protection. Quality control and weather fluctuations are crucial for both new construction and refurbishment projects.

Green building certifications, such as LEED and BREEAM, demand the use of infill materials and adherence to environmental restrictions. Construction technology advances continue to impact the market, with stick-built, unitized, and semi-unitized systems gaining popularity. Fire safety, glass maintenance, and energy savings are also key considerations. Smart cities and tourism and hospitality sectors present significant opportunities for the market. Building regulations continue to evolve, emphasizing energy efficiency and carbon footprint reduction.

This curtain wall market in China report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Unitized

1.2 Stick-built 1.3 Semi-unitized



2.1 Commercial buildings

2.2 Public buildings 2.3 High-end residential buildings

3.1 APAC

Unitized- The curtains wall market refers to the industry that produces and installs exterior building facades, which are primarily made of glass and aluminum. These structures are designed to provide insulation, enhance aesthetics, and allow natural light into buildings. The market has experienced steady growth due to increasing demand for energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions. Key players in the market include Guardian Industries, Schüco International KG, and Vitro. Companies focus on innovation and technology to meet evolving customer needs and regulations.

Research Analysis

The Curtain Wall Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for energy efficiency, smart building solutions, and sustainable materials in modern architecture. High-performance glazing, thermal breaks, automated shading systems, and non-structural facades are becoming popular choices for energy-efficient building solutions. Lightweight materials, such as aluminum and glass, are preferred for their durability and aesthetic appeal. Innovative materials and unique façades are also driving the market, as construction activities continue to prioritize safety and security, as well as compliance with environmental restrictions. Curtain wall solutions offer customized designs that cater to various construction projects, from metal-framed structures to infill materials. With the rise of green buildings, UV light protection, weather fluctuations, natural disasters, extreme weather, fire safety, and glass maintenance are also crucial considerations in the market.

Market Research Overview

The Curtain Wall Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on energy efficiency and sustainable building solutions. High-performance glazing, thermal breaks, automated shading systems, and smart building technologies are becoming essential components of modern architecture. Sustainable materials like composite materials, aluminum, glass, and stone are popular choices for curtain wall solutions. Curtain walls offer aesthetic appeal, lightweight materials, and innovative designs, making them ideal for new construction and retrofit applications. Energy conservation, LEED certifications, and green building certifications are driving the demand for energy-efficient building solutions. Curtain walls provide thermal insulation, UV light protection, and weather resistance, making them suitable for extreme weather conditions and natural disasters. Safety and security are also essential considerations, with fire safety and glass maintenance being critical factors. Construction activities in various sectors, including commercial, residential, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, airports, and tourism and hospitality, are driving the demand for curtain wall solutions. The market is witnessing the adoption of unitized systems, stick-built systems, and semi-unitized systems for installation efficiency and quality control. Environmental restrictions, building regulations, and the need for carbon footprint reduction are also influencing the market's growth. The market is expected to continue growing, with the development of new materials and technologies providing unique façade solutions for modern buildings.

