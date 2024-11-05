Helixbeat Appoints Premal Shah, Catalyst For Growth In APAC And EMEA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Helixbeat , a leading provider of healthcare, human capital management products, IT services, marketing solutions, and services, is excited to announce the appointment of Premal Shah as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the APAC and EMEA regions.

Premal Shah, a seasoned executive with an extensive background in and management, will oversee Helixbeat's operations, product management, IT services, and government solutions across these crucial markets. His leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and expanding Helixbeat's footprint in these dynamic regions.

Premal Shah brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Helixbeat, having previously held significant roles in top-tier companies where he drove growth and operational excellence. His expertise in managing regional operations and his proven track record of driving organizational success make him an invaluable addition to the Helixbeat team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Premal Shah to our executive team," said Shan Kumar , CEO of Helixbeat. "His extensive experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in advancing our mission to deliver cutting-edge healthcare and human capital management solutions, as well as expanding our IT services footprint in the APAC and EMEA regions."

Premal's appointment marks a significant step in Helixbeat's commitment to innovation and excellence in delivering comprehensive solutions tailored to the diverse needs of organizations in every sector.

"I am excited to join Helixbeat at such a pivotal time," said Premal Shah. "I look forward to working with the talented team at Helixbeat to continue delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners while exploring new opportunities for growth and development in the APAC and EMEA regions."

About Helixbeat

Helixbeat is a pioneering company dedicated to transforming the fields of healthcare and human capital management through innovative products and comprehensive IT and marketing services. Our solutions are designed to improve patient outcomes, streamline healthcare operations, and enhance workforce management. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of industry needs, Helixbeat delivers exceptional value to clients and partners across the globe.

