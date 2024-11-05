PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 CONFERENCE CALL DATE
Date
11/5/2024 4:31:51 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NEWPORT, R.I., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Nasdaq: PANL , or "the Company"), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that it will issue third quarter 2024 results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
The conference call will be accompanied by presentation materials, which will be available with the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filing and in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at
.
To participate in the live teleconference:
|
Domestic Live:
|
1-800-225-9448
|
International Live:
|
1-203-518-9708
|
Conference ID:
|
PANLQ324
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 20, 2024:
|
Domestic Replay:
|
1-800-839-9374
|
International Replay:
|
1-402-220-6087
ABOUT PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (Nasdaq: PANL ) provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. The Company addresses the transportation needs of its customers with a comprehensive set of services and activities, including cargo loading, cargo discharge, vessel chartering, and voyage planning.
Learn more at .
CORPORATE CONTACTS
Gianni Del Signore
Chief Financial Officer
401-846-7790
[email protected]
Noel Ryan or Stefan Neely
Vallum Advisors
[email protected]
SOURCE Pangaea Logistics Solutions LTD
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN05112024003732001241ID1108854276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.