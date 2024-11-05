PANGAEA LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2024 CONFERENCE CALL DATE

NEWPORT, R.I., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pangaea Logistics Solutions (Nasdaq: PANL , or "the Company"), a global provider of comprehensive maritime logistics solutions, today announced that it will issue third quarter 2024 results after the closes on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. A call will be held the next day, Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review the Company's results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The conference call will be accompanied by presentation materials, which will be available with the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filing and in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at

.

To participate in the live teleconference: