Private Equity Manager from Omigence Talks about GDP, Inflation and how to invest in this economy

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource issues a podcast interview with host Dawn Van Zant talking to talking to Stephen Johnston , a private equity manager and director of Omnigence , about Canada's weakening GDP, inflation, what Canada needs to do to invite capital and back into the country and how anyone can invest in this environment by following some basic economic principles.

When asked about an investing strategy in this period of weakening GDP combined with inflation he notes, "There are lots of options out there. There are lots of ways to invest; all the publicly traded entities, all the ETF S and mutual funds. Canada has a lot of access to alternative investments and private equity funds like our funds that are distributed by a lot of the broker dealers."

"Typically, alternative strategies tend to hedge inflation because they're real asset strategies; farmland is kind of unique in that respect. But I think it's better to arm people with the right set of questions? For example- Does this hedge inflation? Does this hedge recession? Does this depend on middle class demand? Those are three great questions that every investor should be asking themselves."

