Cleanspark Increases Efficiency With New Immersion-Cooled Canaan Bitcoin Miners
11/5/2024 2:05:29 PM
In a recent expansion that is intended to boost operational efficiency, CleanSpark Inc. has made a major purchase. The prominent bitcoin mining and energy technology company bought a new batch of
3,800
Avalon A1566I Bitcoin miners from the Chinese tech manufacturer
Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) . Beyond just benefiting CleanSpark by helping it grow its mining capacity, the collaboration marks a significant step in the firm's mission to develop a more energy-efficient and sustainable mining fleet.
Expected to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2024, these cutting-edge mining machines will run at 249 terahash per second (TH/s) without overclocking. The Avalon A1566I model supports immersion cooling, an advanced technique where machines are submerged in a specially designed cooling...
