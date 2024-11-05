Rescap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting Of Q3 2024 Financial Statements
NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated financial Statements, as of and for the period ended September 30, 2024, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter.
These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Verita Global (f/k/a Kurtzman Carson Consultants) website at
