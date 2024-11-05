Rescap Liquidating Trust Announces Posting Of Q3 2024 Financial Statements

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Statements, as of and for the period ended September 30, 2024, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter.

These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Verita Global (f/k/a Kurtzman Carson Consultants) website at

SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust

Continue ReadingView PDFView PDFView PDF

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED