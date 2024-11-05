عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Security Holster System (ASP-419)


11/5/2024 11:01:02 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a security holster system to prevent unauthorized access and use of firearms," said an inventor, from
Killeen, Texas, "so I invented the OMEGA CLIP. My design would also increase safety and communication every time the weapon is drawn."

The invention provides an innovative holster for handguns. In doing so, it prohibits anyone but the owner from drawing the weapon. It would also call for help if the weapon is drawn. As a result, it increases safety and security. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gun owners, policemen/law enforcement, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-419, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN05112024003732001241ID1108853410


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search