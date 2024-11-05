Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Security Holster System (ASP-419)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a security holster system to prevent unauthorized access and use of firearms," said an inventor, from

Killeen, Texas, "so I invented the OMEGA CLIP. My design would also increase safety and communication every time the weapon is drawn."

The invention provides an innovative holster for handguns. In doing so, it prohibits anyone but the owner from drawing the weapon. It would also call for help if the weapon is drawn. As a result, it increases safety and security. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for gun owners, policemen/law enforcement, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-ASP-419, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

