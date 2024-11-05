Aerospace Testing Market Worth $6.68 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America dominates the aerospace testing industry
with state-of-the-art testing facilities and a strong presence of aerospace manufacturers and defense contractors. In particular, the U.S. hosts global leaders in companies such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman which demand severe testing for commercial, military and space applications. Due to strong government support, large defense budgets, and stringent regulations in North America, aerospace testing thrives. The aerospace testing industry relies heavily on government funding for research and development. As a result, safety standards can be maintained, and innovation can flourish in the industry. Government regulations also mandate that all aerospace products meet strict safety and performance specifications, and in turn, the demand for testing aerospace products is extremely comprehensive.
Key Players-
The key companies that offer aerospace testing companies
include Element Materials Technology (UK), SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), Applus+ (Spain), TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), TÜV NORD Group (Germany), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), The Boeing Company (US), Airbus (Netherlands), MISTRAS Group (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Bureau Veritas (France), and
DEKRA (Germany).
Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:
Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market
Research Reports &Consulting
Related Reports:
Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market
Size, Share & Industry Growth Analysis Report by Service Type, Sourcing Type (In-house, Outsourced), Application (Consumer Goods & Retail, Agriculture & Food, Industrial & Manufacturing, Medical & Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
Test and Measurement Equipment Market
by Automated Test Equipment, Spectrum Analyzers, Oscilloscopes, BERT, Modular Instruments, NDT Equipment, Machine Vision Inspection Systems and Machine Condition Monitoring System - Global Forecast to 2029
About MarketsandMarketsTM
MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit TM
or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn
and Facebook .
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarketsTM INC.
1615 South Congress Ave.
Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: [email protected]
Visit Our Web Site:
Research Insight: ResearchInsight/certificate-testing-market
Content Source: PressReleases/certificate-testing
Logo: g
SOURCE MarketsandMarkets
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN05112024003732001241ID1108853390
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.