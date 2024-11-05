Aerospace Testing Market Worth $6.68 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America dominates the aerospace testing

with state-of-the-art testing facilities and a strong presence of aerospace manufacturers and defense contractors. In particular, the U.S. hosts global leaders in companies such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman which demand severe testing for commercial, military and space applications. Due to strong support, large defense budgets, and stringent regulations in North America, aerospace testing thrives. The aerospace testing industry relies heavily on government funding for research and development. As a result, safety standards can be maintained, and innovation can flourish in the industry. Government regulations also mandate that all aerospace products meet strict safety and performance specifications, and in turn, the demand for testing aerospace products is extremely comprehensive.

Key Players-

The key companies that offer aerospace testing companies

include Element Materials Technology (UK), SGS SA (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (UK), Applus+ (Spain), TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), TÜV NORD Group (Germany), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), The Boeing Company (US), Airbus (Netherlands), MISTRAS Group (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Bureau Veritas (France), and

DEKRA (Germany).

