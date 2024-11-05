Ensure Successful Organising Of ‘Rising Rajasthan’: Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Nov 5 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Secretary on Tuesday directed the Departments of Tourism, General Administration, Urban Development and Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to make every effort for the smooth and successful organising of this Summit 2024 to be held in Jaipur from December 9 to 11.

Emphasising the importance of the summit, he said that this event is the top priority of the state and hence, all departments should ensure its success.

While reviewing the progress made by the committees constituted under this summit, the Chief Secretary said:“Only one month is left now for the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 and during this time, all the concerned departments should focus their attention on the smooth implementation of this event.”

The chief secretary also emphasised the importance of presenting Jaipur in its best form in view of the presence of eminent national and international delegates and potential investors attending the event and directed the Tourism and Urban Development departments to ensure the same.

“During the Investment Summit, all monuments and public places should be managed at the highest standards and the arrangements inside Jaipur city should be excellent,” he said in the meeting.

The committees constituted under the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 gave an update on their respective works and informed about the steps taken in recent months and shared the progress of the works.

During the meeting, Chief Secretary, while giving instructions to the concerned departments, also said that all their activities should be coordinated and the highest standards should be followed for organising this three-day prestigious event.

In the meeting, the General Administration Department (GAD) was asked to ensure smooth management of charter flights and set up a help desk to assist the delegates and dignitaries coming to the event, while the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) was directed to give top priority to all activities related to media and publicity. Apart from this, it was also decided that the work of other committees will also be reviewed soon to improve mutual coordination and preparations.

The 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 will be organised in Jaipur on 9, 10 and 11 December this year under the aegis of the Government of Rajasthan in collaboration with the Department of Industries and Commerce, Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP) and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO), whose nodal department is BIP.

For investment in the state, the state government has so far signed MoUs with various companies for investment of more than Rs 18 lakh crore,