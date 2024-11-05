Pakistan, Iran Condemn Israeli Occupation's Unrestrained Aggression In Mideast

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Iran condemned Tuesday Israeli occupation's unrestrained military aggression in the Middle East, its genocidal actions against innocent civilians and its illegal measures in occupied territories.

In a joint in Islamabad, Pakistan's Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi both addressed that the Israeli occupation's continuous violation of international law and the UN Charter is the root cause of all the tension in the Middle East.

Dar reiterated Pakistan's call for establishing an independent State of Palestine on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and rejected the Israeli occupation's apartheid policies.

The longstanding Palestine, Jammu and Kashmir issues must be addressed through peaceful means by respecting the rights and in line with relevant UN resolutions and the Charter, he added.

Both sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in several areas including trade, energy and border security, underscored the regional threats and promised to coordinate joint efforts to eliminate shared challenges.

On his part, the Iranian Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan's clear stance condemning Israeli occupation, assuring that Iran does not seek escalation on that matter, but has the right to legitimize defense under the UN Charter.

The Iranian Foreign Minister arrived in Pakistan on a two-day official visit where he is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. (end)

