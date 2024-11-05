Manasquan Bank Commemorates 150 Years Of Service With Environmental Stewardship Through Tree Planting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant celebration of its 150th anniversary, Manasquan proudly announces the completion of its Branch 4 Branch tree planting initiative, spearheaded by its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Committee. This initiative involved the planting of 150 trees across Monmouth, Middlesex, and Ocean Counties, marking a milestone in the Bank's history and reaffirming its commitment to enhancing the communities it serves.

Under the leadership of ESG Co-Chair, John Binko, and committee member, Emily DeFalco, the Branch 4 Branch initiative aimed to plant one tree for each year of the Bank's service, since its inception. The planting symbolizes the Bank's its deep roots in local communities. James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President, and CEO of Manasquan Bank, stated, "As we celebrate this milestone, we are reminded of our responsibility to be good stewards of our environment. This tree planting initiative embodies our commitment to sustainability and a greener future."

A significant aspect of this effort involved funding the purchase of 138 trees for the reforestation of Holmdel Park. This project was made possible through collaboration with dedicated volunteers from the NJ Devils, USS New Jersey (SSN 796), and the Monmouth County Park System. This partnership exemplifies the Bank's commitment to community involvement and demonstrates how teamwork can lead to impactful change.

Rain Garden Project at Howell Soldier Memorial Park: Members of the ESG Committee planted over 300 trees, shrubs, and plants in collaboration with the Howell Shade Tree Committee. This initiative enhances local biodiversity and aids in managing stormwater runoff, contributing to a healthier ecosystem. Collaboration with the We Love You Foundation, Jersey-Friendly Yards, and the Township of Brick: At Haven's Farm, the Bank donated 27 trees to support land restoration efforts, underscoring its commitment to environmental sustainability and creating lasting, positive changes in the communities it serves.

As Manasquan Bank celebrates its 150th anniversary, it reflects on its rich history while reaffirming its dedication to the communities it serves. The Bank's commitment to service extends beyond Banking, showcasing a heartfelt devotion to making a difference in the local area.

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community Bank with consolidated assets of $3 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of Banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit



