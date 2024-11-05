Bibo Salon Named Oakland, CA's #1 Luxury Salon For Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Susie Geda, owner of Bibo Salon in Oakland, CAOAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bibo Salon , led by founder and creative director Susie Geda , has been voted Oakland's #1 Luxury Salon on Nextdoor for the fourth consecutive year. While renowned for their expertise in curly and textured hair, the salon has earned this recognition for their comprehensive luxury services and commitment to excellence across all hair types."One of my biggest passions is helping clients embrace the natural beauty of their curls," says Susie Geda, founder and creative director of Bibo Salon. "Curly hair isn't just a hairstyle-it's an experience."A Story of Determination and Success Originally from Ethiopia, Susie Geda arrived in the United States as a single mother with her three-year-old son, embodying the American dream through determination and hard work. Despite facing challenges, including dyslexia, she built a substantial client base as an independent contractor before establishing her own successful business. Her journey from international roots to salon ownership spans over 20 years of expertise gained in both London and Oakland.Creating an Inclusive Beauty Experience At Bibo Salon, diversity and inclusivity are foundational principles. The salon specializes in working with various hair textures and types, offering personalized experiences that honor each client's unique characteristics. "Hair serves as a canvas for artistic expression," says Geda, "enabling individuals to manifest their unique personalities and lifestyles."Excellence Through Education and InnovationBibo Salon's success is built on Geda's impressive credentials and commitment to continuous learning. Her certifications include:Cadō Curly MethodCalligraphy Cut CertificationL'Oréal Color AmbassadorDevaCurl CertificationBumble and Bumble CertificationRecognition and Achievement The salon's excellence has been recognized through:Four-time #1 ranking on Nextdoor as Best Salon four years in a rowLax Life Best Hair Salon AwardRecognition for innovation in textured hair careAbout Bibo Salon: Located in Oakland, CA, Bibo Salon is a luxury hair care destination where creativity meets expertise. Under Susie Geda's leadership, the salon combines technical excellence with a commitment to inclusivity and client empowerment, creating a space where both stylists and clients thrive.Experience Bibo Salon's artistry and expertise:Instagram: @bibosalonFacebook: @bibosalonWebsite:To book an appointment or learn more, visit or call 1-510-838-2426

