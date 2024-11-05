Besiktas prepares to host Sweden's Malmo on Wednesday in UEFA Europa League

(MENAFN) The Europa League action heats up on Wednesday as Besiktas prepares to host Sweden's Malmo in a crucial Matchday 4 encounter. Scheduled to kick off at 15:30 GMT at Besiktas' Tupras Stadium, the match will be officiated by German referee Sven Jablonski. Both teams are vying for advancement in the tournament, making this matchup particularly significant for their respective campaigns.



Besiktas comes into the game with a recent boost in confidence following a narrow away victory against Lyon last week. The Istanbul club currently sits in 27th place in the league phase table with three points, while Malmo is slightly ahead in 25th, also with three points. Historical performance shows that Besiktas has struggled against Malmo, winning only once in their past encounters, while suffering four losses and managing just one draw.



In total, Besiktas has a rich European history, having played 247 matches in the competition. Their record stands at 93 wins, 49 draws, and 105 losses, with the club scoring a total of 330 goals and conceding 376. However, they will face challenges in this match due to injuries affecting key players. Malmo will be without Stefano Holmquist Vecchia, Sead Haksabanov, Anders Christiansen, Oscar Lewicki, Anton Tinnerholm, and Niklas Moisander. Similarly, Besiktas will miss the services of Ciro Immobile, Milot Rashica, and Necip Uysal.



Looking ahead, Turkish teams Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are also in action on Thursday in their respective Europa League fixtures. Fenerbahce will take on AZ Alkmaar at AZ Stadion at 20:00 GMT, while Galatasaray will host Tottenham Hotspur at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex, kicking off at 17:45 GMT. Both matches promise to be thrilling as the Turkish clubs look to make an impact in the tournament.

