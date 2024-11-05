Zepp Health Corporation To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 18, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET
on
November 18,
2024
MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp health Corporation ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP ), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology,
today announced that it will report
its third quarter 2024 unaudited financial results after the market close on Monday, November 18, 2024.
Management will hold a conference call at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 18, 2024. Listeners may access the call by dialing:
|
US (Toll Free):
|
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
International:
|
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China (Toll Free):
|
|
400-120-1203
|
Hong Kong (Toll Free):
|
|
800-905-945
|
Hong Kong:
|
|
+852-3018-4992
Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corporation."
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at .
A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until
November 25,
2024 by dialing the following telephone numbers:
|
US (Toll Free):
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
Replay Passcode:
|
5720021
About Zepp Health Corporation
Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP ), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives through its leading consumer brands, including Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Leveraging its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, Zepp Health delivers actionable insights and guidance to users worldwide. With a presence in over 90 countries and a robust ecosystem of products and services, Zepp Health is at the forefront of advancing wearable intelligence and digital health technology.
For more information on Zepp Health and its products, please visit .
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Zepp Health Corporation
Grace Yujia Zhang
Email: [email protected]
Piacente Financial Communications
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Zepp Health Corp.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN05112024003732001241ID1108852475
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.