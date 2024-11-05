Zepp Health Corporation To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 18, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET

on

November 18,

2024 MILPITAS, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Corporation ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP ), a global leader in smart wearables and health technology,

today announced that it will report

its third quarter 2024 unaudited results after the close on Monday, November 18, 2024. Management will hold a call at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 18, 2024. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):

+1-888-346-8982 International:

+1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945 Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corporation."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at .

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until

November 25,

2024 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free): +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode: 5720021

About Zepp Health Corporation

Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP ), a global smart wearable and health technology leader, empowers users to live their healthiest lives through its leading consumer brands, including Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. Leveraging its proprietary Zepp Digital Health Management Platform, Zepp Health delivers actionable insights and guidance to users worldwide. With a presence in over 90 countries and a robust ecosystem of products and services, Zepp Health is at the forefront of advancing wearable intelligence and digital health technology.

For more information on Zepp Health and its products, please visit .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Zepp Health Corporation

Grace Yujia Zhang

Email: [email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Zepp Health Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED