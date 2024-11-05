Gulf Conference, Exhibition For Cybersecurity Challenges Launches In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 5 (KUNA) - The 5th Gulf and for Cybersecurity Challenges aims to bring together governmental, private and academic officials to present the best technical services in the field, said Kuwait's of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar Tuesday.

This came at the launch of the conference, which is hosted by Kuwait under the slogan "A Secure Digital Environment", under the patronage of Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and Interior Fahad Yousef Al-Sabah, with an international participation.

Al-Omar, who opened the conference on behalf of Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah, added that it also aims to discuss issues related to cyber policies and exchanging expertise and experiences to confront the increasing cyberattacks and the progress achieved in the field.

Al-Omar expressed gratitude to all the participants in the conference, commending the efforts put in organizing this event.

On his part, Cheif of Kuwait's National Cybersecurity Center Major General (Rtd) Eng. Mohammad Boarki said that cybersecurity is the most important part in national security, especially after the digitalization of most of the production and service sectors.

He stated that its concept and procedures are an approach to securing the information infrastructure and technological systems by which the state's vital facilities are managed, stressing the necessity of joining efforts to provide cybersecurity in vital institutions.

The National Center for Cybersecurity issued the National Cybersecurity Governance Framework, which includes frameworks and policies for governing standards and procedures, that provide protection for the State of Kuwait from cyberspace threats efficiently and effectively, he added.

He explained that this conference is a continuation of a process of joint cooperation with the concerned authorities to be an important platform for exchanging experiences, reviewing latest research and technologies, and proposing solutions to the obstacles in this field.

Boorki expressed gratitude and appreciation to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Al-Sabah, for his sponsorship and support for this event.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah attended the two-day conference, as well as a participation of more than 250 people interested in the fields of cybersecurity.

Kuwait News Agency participated with a pavilion in the exhibition that includes a variety of its books and publications, in addition to a display screen about its news application on smart phones and (KUNA Observatory to verify news and respond to rumors). (end)

