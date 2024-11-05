Emerson Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results Provides Initial 2025 Outlook

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. LOUIS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR ) today reported results1 for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September

30, 2024. Emerson also declared a quarterly cash dividend increase to $0.5275 per share of common stock payable December 10, 2024 to stockholders of record November 15, 2024.

(dollars in millions, except per share)

2023 Q4 2024 Q4 Change

2023 2024 Change Underlying Orders2





2

%





2

% Net Sales

$4,090 $4,619 13

%

$15,165 $17,492 15

% Underlying Sales3





4

%





6

% Pretax Earnings

$1,020 $679



$2,903 $2,020

Margin

24.9

% 14.7

% (1020) bps

19.1

% 11.5

% (760) bps Adjusted Segment EBITA4

$1,045 $1,210



$3,794 $4,552

Margin

25.5

% 26.2

% 70 bps

25.0

% 26.0

% 100 bps GAAP Earnings Per Share

$1.36 $0.97 (29)

%

$3.96 $2.82 (29)

% Adjusted Earnings Per Share5

$1.29 $1.48 15

%

$4.44 $5.49 24

% Operating Cash Flow

$991 $1,073 8

%

$2,710 $3,317 22

% Free Cash Flow

$822 $905 10

%

$2,347 $2,898 23

%

Management Commentary

"Emerson completed an outstanding fiscal 2024, with strong underlying sales growth, operating leverage, adjusted earnings per share and cash generation. I want to thank our employees around the world for their commitment and passion which were integral to delivering these results," said Emerson President and Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai. "We have done an exceptional job integrating Test & Measurement with $100 million of synergies realized in the first year, and we remain resolute in our focus on executing at a world-class level, guided by our Emerson Management System. Emerson's leading technology, alignment with secular trends and customer focus provide confidence for continued momentum in fiscal 2025."

Karsanbhai continued, "We have made significant progress on our value-creation roadmap over the past three years, and the strategic actions announced today mark the final phase of our portfolio transformation to an industrial technology leader delivering advanced automation solutions. The actions we are taking, combined with our solid fiscal 2024 financial results, demonstrate the benefits and potential of Emerson's higher growth and higher margin portfolio. We are energized to complete our transformation and continue creating value for shareholders over the near- and long-term."

2025 Outlook

The following tables summarize the fiscal year 2025 guidance framework and does not include any impact from the proposed portfolio transactions announced today. The 2025 outlook assumes approximately $1.2 billion of dividend payments. Guidance figures are approximate.



2025 Q1 2025 Net Sales Growth 2.5% - 3.5% 3.5% - 5.5% Underlying Sales Growth 2% - 3% 3% - 5% Earnings Per Share $0.89 - $0.94 $4.42 - $4.62 Amortization of Intangibles ~$0.31 ~$1.23 Restructuring / Related Costs ~$0.04 ~$0.16 Acquisition / Divestiture Fees and Related Costs ~$0.01 ~$0.04 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.25 - $1.30 $5.85 - $6.05 Operating Cash Flow

$3.6B - $3.7B Free Cash Flow

$3.2B - $3.3B Share Repurchase ~$1.0B ~$2.0B

1 Results are presented on a continuing operations basis. 2

Underlying orders do not include AspenTech. 3 Underlying sales exclude the impact of currency translation, and significant acquisitions and divestitures. 4

Adjusted segment EBITA represents segment earnings excluding restructuring and intangibles amortization expense. 5 Adjusted EPS excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring and related costs, the amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up, acquisition/divestiture gains, losses, fees and related costs, discrete taxes, an AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge and write-offs associated with Emerson's Russia exit.

Table 1 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED OPERATING RESULTS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

















Quarter Ended

September 30,

Year Ended

September 30,





2023

2024

2023

2024















Net sales $



4,090

$



4,619

$

15,165

$

17,492 Costs and expenses:















Cost of sales 2,078

2,248

7,738

8,607

SG&A expenses 1,114

1,315

4,186

5,142

Gain on subordinated interest (161)

-

(161)

(79)

Loss on Copeland note receivable -

-

-

279

Other deductions, net 147

359

506

1,434

Interest expense (income), net (77)

18

34

175

Interest income from related party1 (31)

-

(41)

(86) Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 1,020

679

2,903

2,020 Income taxes 242

149

642

415 Earnings from continuing operations 778

530

2,261

1,605 Discontinued operations, net of tax (40)

438

10,939

350 Net earnings 738

968

13,200

1,955 Less: Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries (6)

(28)

(19)

(13) Net earnings common stockholders $



744

$



996

$

13,219

$



1,968















Earnings common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $



784

$



558

$



2,286

$



1,618 Discontinued operations (40)

438

10,933

350 Net earnings common stockholders $



744

$



996

$

13,219

$



1,968















Diluted avg. shares outstanding 574.7

573.9

577.3

574.0















Diluted earnings per share common stockholders













Earnings from continuing operations $



1.36

$



0.97

$



3.96

$



2.82 Discontinued operations (0.07)

0.76

18.92

0.61 Diluted earnings per common share $



1.29

$



1.73

$



22.88

$



3.43

































Quarter Ended

September 30,

Year Ended

September 30,





2023

2024

2023

2024 Other deductions, net















Amortization of intangibles $



125

$



266

$



482

$



1,077

Restructuring costs 31

58

72

228

Other (9)

35

(48)

129





Total $



147

$



359

$



506

$



1,434 1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.





















Table 2 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)









Year Ended Sept 30

2023

2024 Assets







Cash and equivalents $





8,051

$





3,588

Receivables, net 2,518

2,927

Inventories 2,006

2,180

Other current assets 1,244

1,497





Total current assets 13,819

10,192

Property, plant & equipment, net 2,363

2,807

Goodwill 14,480

18,067

Other intangible assets 6,263

10,436

Copeland note receivable and equity investment held-for-sale 3,255

-

Other 2,566

2,744





Total assets $



42,746

$



44,246







Liabilities and equity







Short-term borrowings and current









maturities of long-term debt $







547

$







532

Accounts payable 1,275

1,335

Accrued expenses 3,210

3,875





Total current liabilities 5,032

5,742

Long-term debt 7,610

7,155

Other liabilities 3,506

3,840 Equity







Common stockholders' equity 20,689

21,636

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 5,909

5,873

Total equity 26,598

27,509





Total liabilities and equity $



42,746

$



44,246









Table 3 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)











Year Ended Sept 30



2023

2024 Operating activities







Net earnings

$





13,200

$





1,955 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

(10,939)

(350) Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

1,051

1,689



Stock compensation

250

260



Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up

-

231



Pension expense

(71)

(79)



Pension funding

(43)

(38)



Changes in operating working capital

(148)

(151)



Gain on subordinated interest

(161)

(79)



Loss on Copeland note receivable

-

279



Other, net

(429)

(400)





Cash from continuing operations

2,710

3,317





Cash from discontinued operations

(2,073)

15





Cash provided by operating activities

637

3,332









Investing activities







Capital expenditures

(363)

(419) Purchases of businesses, net of cash and equivalents acquired

(705)

(8,342) Proceeds from subordinated interest

176

79 Proceeds from related party note receivable

918

- Other, net

(141)

(114)

Cash from continuing operations

(115)

(8,796)

Cash from discontinued operations

12,530

3,436

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

12,415

(5,360)









Financing activities







Net increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings

(1,578)

(15) Proceeds from short-term borrowings greater than three months

395

322 Payments of short-term borrowings greater than three months

(400)

(327) Payments of long-term debt

(741)

(547) Dividends paid

(1,198)

(1,201) Purchases of common stock

(2,000)

(435) AspenTech purchases of common stock

(214)

(208) Payment of related party note payable

(918)

- Other, net

(169)

(44)

Cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(6,823)

(2,455)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents

18

20 Increase (Decrease) in cash and equivalents

6,247

(4,463) Beginning cash and equivalents

1,804

8,051 Ending cash and equivalents

$





8,051

$





3,588







Table 4 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT SALES AND EARNINGS (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following tables show results for the Company's segments on an adjusted segment EBITA basis and are intended to supplement the Company's results of operations, including its segment earnings which are defined as earnings before interest and taxes. The Company defines adjusted segment and total segment EBITA as segment earnings excluding intangibles amortization expense, and restructuring and related expense. Adjusted segment and total segment EBITA, and adjusted segment and total segment EBITA margin are measures used by management and may be useful for

investors to evaluate the Company's segments' operational performance.





Quarter Ended Sept 30



2023

2024

Reported

Underlying



















Sales















Final Control $





1,081

$





1,167

8

%

7

%

Measurement & Analytical 1,045

1,119

7

%

7

%

Discrete Automation 666

643

(3)

%

(4)

%

Safety & Productivity 354

352

(1)

%

(1)

%

Intelligent Devices $





3,146

$





3,281

4

%

4

%



















Control Systems & Software 714

780

9

%

9

%

Test & Measurement -

360









AspenTech 249

215

(13)

%

(13)

%

Software and Control $







963

$





1,355

41

%

3

%



















Eliminations (19)

(17)









Total $





4,090

$





4,619

13

%

4

%



















Sales Growth by Geography















Quarter Ended

Sept 30







Americas 4

%











Europe -

%











Asia, Middle East & Africa 6

%















































Table 4 cont.



Year Ended Sept 30

2023

2024

Reported

Underlying















Sales













Final Control $





3,970

$





4,204

6

%

6

% Measurement & Analytical 3,595

4,061

13

%

14

% Discrete Automation 2,635

2,506

(5)

%

(5)

% Safety & Productivity 1,388

1,390

-

%

-

% Intelligent Devices $



11,588

$



12,161

5

%

5

%















Control Systems & Software 2,606

2,842

9

%

10

% Test & Measurement -

1,464







AspenTech 1,042

1,093

5

%

5

% Software and Control $





3,648

$





5,399

48

%

8

%















Eliminations (71)

(68)







Total $



15,165

$



17,492

15

%

6

%

















Sales Growth by Geography















Year Ended Sept

30







Americas 4

%











Europe 7

%











Asia, Middle East & Africa 8

%





























Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Sept 30

Quarter Ended Sept 30

2023

2024

As

Reported

(GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA (Non- GAAP)

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA (Non- GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $





247

$





285

$





271

$





305

Margins 22.9

%

26.4

%

23.2

%

26.1

% Measurement & Analytical 275

298

295

326

Margins 26.3

%

28.4

%

26.4

%

29.2

% Discrete Automation 131

145

144

154

Margins 19.7

%

21.8

%

22.3

%

23.9

% Safety & Productivity 78

83

78

90

Margins 21.9

%

23.5

%

22.2

%

25.4

% Intelligent Devices $





731

$





811

$





788

$





875

Margins 23.2

%

25.8

%

24.0

%

26.6

%















Control Systems & Software 151

158

177

188

Margins 21.1

%

22.2

%

22.7

%

24.3

% Test & Measurement -

-

(45)

96

Margins







(12.4)

%

26.7

% AspenTech (47)

76

(79)

51

Margins (18.7)

%

30.2

%

(36.7)

%

23.2

% Software and Control $





104

$





234

$





53

$





335

Margins 10.8

%

24.3

%

3.9

%

24.7

%















Corporate items and interest expense, net:













Stock compensation $



(52)

$



(52)

$



(57)

$



(52) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 38

38

37

37 Corporate and other (70)

(41)

(124)

(60) Gain on subordinated interest 161

-

-

- Interest (expense) income, net 77

-

(18)

- Interest income from related party1 31

-

-

-















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $



1,020

$





990

$





679

$



1,135

Margins 24.9

%

24.2

%

14.7

%

24.6

%















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$



1,045





$



1,210

Margins



25.5

%





26.2

%















1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.



Year Ended Sept 30

Year Ended Sept 30

2023

2024

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted EBITA (Non- GAAP)

As Reported (GAAP)

Adjusted

EBITA (Non- GAAP) Earnings













Final Control $





865

$





981

$





977

$



1,081

Margins 21.8

%

24.7

%

23.2

%

25.7

% Measurement & Analytical 936

976

1,056

1,137

Margins 26.0

%

27.1

%

26.0

%

28.0

% Discrete Automation 509

565

466

535

Margins 19.3

%

21.4

%

18.6

%

21.3

% Safety & Productivity 306

332

308

341

Margins 22.0

%

23.9

%

22.2

%

24.5

% Intelligent Devices $



2,616

$



2,854

$



2,807

$



3,094

Margins 22.6

%

24.6

%

23.1

%

25.4

%















Control Systems & Software 529

560

645

686

Margins 20.3

%

21.5

%

22.7

%

24.1

% Test & Measurement -

-

(290)

351 Margins







(19.8)

%

24.0

% AspenTech (107)

380

(73)

421

Margins (10.3)

%

36.4

%

(6.7)

%

38.5

% Software and Control $





422

$





940

$





282

$



1,458

Margins 11.6

%

25.8

%

5.2

%

27.0

%















Corporate items and interest expense, net:













Stock compensation (250)

(250)

(260)

(202) Unallocated pension and postretirement costs 171

171

144

144 Corporate and other (224)

(159)

(664)

(168) Gain on subordinated interest 161

-

79

- Loss on Copeland note receivable -

-

(279)

- Interest (expense) income, net (34)

-

(175)

- Interest income from related party1 41

-

86

-















Pretax Earnings / Adjusted EBITA $



2,903

$



3,556

$



2,020

$



4,326

Margins 19.1

%

23.4

%

11.5

%

24.7

%















Supplemental Total Segment Earnings:













Adjusted Total Segment EBITA



$



3,794





$



4,552

Margins



25.0

%





26.0

%















1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.



Table 4 cont.



Quarter Ended Sept 30

Quarter Ended Sept 30

2023

2024

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2 Final Control $









22

$









16

$









22

$









12 Measurement & Analytical 12

11

12

19 Discrete Automation 7

7

8

2 Safety & Productivity 6

(1)

7

5 Intelligent Devices $









47

$









33

$









49

$









38















Control Systems & Software 5

2

4

7 Test & Measurement -

-

141

- AspenTech 122

1

122

8 Software and Control $







127

$









3

$







267

$









15















Corporate -

2

-

11 Total $







174

$









38

$







316

$









64

















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 and $49 reported in cost of sales for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $7 and $6 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.



Year Ended Sept 30

Year Ended Sept 30

2023

2024

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2

Amortization of Intangibles1

Restructuring and Related Costs2 Final Control $









88

$









28

$









87

$









17 Measurement & Analytical 27

13

55

26 Discrete Automation 29

27

34

35 Safety & Productivity 26

-

26

7 Intelligent Devices $







170

$









68

$







202

$









85















Control Systems & Software 22

9

26

15 Test & Measurement -

-

560

81 AspenTech 486

1

486

8 Software and Control $







508

$









10

$







1,072

$







104















Corporate -

14

-

55 Total $







678

$









92

$







1,274

$







244

















1 Amortization of intangibles includes $196 and $196 reported in cost of sales for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $20 and $16 reported in cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses for the twelve months ended September 30, 2023 and 2024, respectively.











Quarter Ended Sept 30

2023

2024







Depreciation and Amortization





Final Control $







41

$







39 Measurement & Analytical 37

33 Discrete Automation 21

22 Safety & Productivity 13

15 Intelligent Devices 112

109







Control Systems & Software 23

26 Test & Measurement -

153 AspenTech 123

124 Software and Control 146

303









Corporate 13

14





Total $







271

$







426











Year Ended Sept 30

2023

2024







Depreciation and Amortization





Final Control $







170

$







159 Measurement & Analytical 121

138 Discrete Automation 84

87 Safety & Productivity 57

58 Intelligent Devices 432

442







Control Systems & Software 90

101 Test & Measurement -

607 AspenTech 492

493 Software and Control 582

1,201









Corporate 37

46





Total $





1,051

$





1,689

Table 5 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED CORPORATE AND OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS, UNAUDITED)

The following table shows the Company's corporate and other expenses on an adjusted basis. The Company's definition

of adjusted corporate and other excludes corporate restructuring and related costs, first year purchase accounting related

items and transaction fees, and certain gains, losses or impairments. This metric is useful for reconciling from total

adjusted segment EBITA to the Company's consolidated adjusted EBITA.















Quarter Ended Sept 30,











2023

2024

Stock compensation (GAAP)







$









(52)

$









(57)

Integration-related stock compensation expense







-

5 1 Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$









(52)

$









(52)

























Quarter Ended Sept 30











2023

2024



Corporate and other (GAAP)







$









(70)

$







(124)



Corporate restructuring and related costs







2

9



National Instruments investment gain







(9)

-



Acquisition / divestiture costs







36

46



Loss on divestiture of business







-

9





















Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)







$









(41)

$









(60)















Year Ended Sept 30,











2023

2024



Stock compensation (GAAP)







$







(250)

$







(260)

Integration-related stock compensation expense







-

58 2

Adjusted stock compensation (non-GAAP)







$







(250)

$







(202)

























Year Ended Sept 30











2023

2024



Corporate and other (GAAP)







$







(224)

$







(664)



Corporate restructuring and related costs







14

12



National Instruments investment gain







(56)

-



Loss on divestiture of businesses







-

48



Acquisition / divestiture costs







84

205



Russia business exit







47

-



AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge







(24)

-



Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up







-

231





















Adjusted corporate and other (Non-GAAP)







$







(159)

$







(168)



















1 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $2 reported as restructuring costs 2 Integration-related stock compensation expense relates to NI and includes $43 reported as restructuring costs







Table 6 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITA & EPS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables, which show results on an adjusted EBITA basis and diluted earnings per share on an adjusted basis, are intended to supplement the Company's discussion of its results of operations herein. The Company defines adjusted EBITA as earnings excluding interest expense, net, income taxes, intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted earnings per share excludes intangibles amortization expense, restructuring expense, first year purchase accounting related items and transaction fees, interest income on undeployed proceeds, gains or losses on the Copeland equity method investment, and certain gains, losses or impairments. Adjusted EBITA, adjusted EBITA margin, and adjusted earnings per share are measures used by management and may be useful for investors to evaluate the Company's operational performance.







Quarter Ended Sept 30

2023

2024







Pretax earnings $





1,020

$





679 Percent of sales 24.9

%

14.7

% Interest expense (income), net (77)

18 Interest income from related party1 (31)

- Amortization of intangibles 174

316 Restructuring and related costs 38

64 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 36

49 Gain on subordinated interest (161)

- National Instruments investment gain (9)

- Loss on divestiture of business -

9 Adjusted EBITA $





990

$





1,135 Percent of sales 24.2

%

24.6

%









Quarter Ended Sept 30

2023

2024







GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $





1.36

$





0.97







Amortization of intangibles 0.16

0.35 Restructuring and related costs 0.07

0.08 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.06

0.06 Gain on subordinated interest (0.21)

- National Instruments investment gain (0.01)

- Loss on divestiture of business -

0.02 Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction (0.14)

-







Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $





1.29

$





1.48







Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share (0.06)

(0.04)







Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution $





1.23

$





1.44







1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable





Year Ended Sept 30

2023

2024







Pretax earnings $





2,903

$





2,020 Percent of sales 19.1

%

11.5

% Interest expense (income), net 34

175 Interest income from related party1 (41)

(86) Amortization of intangibles 678

1,274 Restructuring and related costs 92

244 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up -

231 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 84

220 Loss on divestiture of businesses -

48 Loss on Copeland note receivable -

279 Gain on subordinated interest (161)

(79) National Instruments investment gain (56)

- AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge (24)

- Russia business exit charge 47

- Adjusted EBITA $





3,556

$





4,326 Percent of sales 23.4

%

24.7

%









Year Ended Sept 30

2023

2024







GAAP earnings from continuing operations per share $





3.96

$





2.82







Amortization of intangibles 0.62

1.43 Restructuring and related costs 0.14

0.33 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up -

0.38 Acquisition/divestiture fees and related costs 0.13

0.26 Loss on divestiture of businesses -

0.09 Loss on Copeland note receivable -

0.38 Discrete taxes -

(0.10) Gain on subordinated interest (0.21)

(0.10) National Instruments investment gain (0.07)

- AspenTech Micromine purchase price hedge (0.02)

- Interest income on undeployed proceeds from Copeland transaction (0.19)

- Russia business exit charge 0.08

-







Adjusted earnings from continuing operations per share $





4.44

$





5.49







Less: AspenTech contribution to adjusted earnings per share (0.27)

(0.35)







Adjusted earnings per share excluding AspenTech contribution $





4.17

$





5.14







1 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable

Table 6 cont. Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non- Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $



679

$



149

$





530

$





(28)

$







558

$



0.97 Amortization of intangibles 316 1 74

242

40

202

0.35 Restructuring and related costs 64 2 16

48

3

45

0.08 Acquisition/divestiture and related costs 49

15

34

-

34

0.06 Loss on divestitures of businesses 9

-

9

-

9

0.02 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $

1,117

$



254

$





863

$





15

$







848

$



1.48 Interest expense, net $



18



















Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP) $

1,135













































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $49 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $3 reported in cost of sales. 3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Year Ended September 30, 2024

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

Earnings

from

Cont.

Ops.

Non- Controlling Interests3

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share As reported (GAAP) $

2,020

$



415

$



1,605

$





(13)

$





1,618

$



2.82 Amortization of intangibles 1,274 1 294

980

162

818

1.43 Restructuring and related costs 244 2 53

191

3

188

0.33 Acquisition/divestiture and related costs 220

59

161

-

161

0.26 Gain on subordinated interest (79)

(19)

(60)

-

(60)

(0.10) Loss on Copeland note receivable 279

62

217

-

217

0.38 Loss on divestiture of businesses 48

(2)

50

-

50

0.09 Amortization of acquisition-related inventory step-up 231

14

217

-

217

0.38 Discrete taxes -

57

(57)

-

(57)

(0.10) Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $

4,237

$



933

$



3,304

$





152

$





3,152

$



5.49 Interest expense, net 175



















Interest income from related party4 (86)



















Adjusted EBITA (Non-GAAP) $

4,326













































1 Amortization of intangibles includes $196 reported in cost of sales. 2 Restructuring and related costs includes $9 reported in cost of sales. 3 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to AspenTech's share of each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results. 4 Represents interest on the Copeland note receivable.

Table 7 EMERSON AND SUBSIDIARIES ASPENTECH CONTRIBUTION TO EMERSON RESULTS SUPPLEMENTAL (AMOUNTS IN MILLIONS EXCEPT PER SHARE, UNAUDITED)

The following tables reconcile the financial results of AspenTech reported to its shareholders with the amounts included in Emerson's consolidated financial results. Emerson currently owns approximately 57 percent of the common shares outstanding of AspenTech, a separately traded public company (NASDAQ: AZPN ), and consolidates AspenTech in its financial results. The 43 percent non-controlling interest in AspenTech is removed from Emerson's net earnings common stockholders through the non-controlling interest line item. AspenTech is also one of Emerson's segments and its GAAP segment earnings is reconciled below to its consolidated impact to clarify that certain items are reported outside of its segment earnings within Emerson corporate, including interest income, stock compensation and the Micromine purchase price hedge.





Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

(Benefit)

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non- Controlling Interests4

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share Standalone reporting (GAAP) $



(77) 1 $



(17)

$





(60)













Other 1

6

(5)











Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP) (76)

(11)

(65)

(27)

(38)

$

(0.07)























Adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 122 2 28

94

40

54

0.10 Restructuring 8

1

7

3

4

0.01 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $



54

$



18

$





36

$





16

$







20

$



0.04

Interest income (17) 3



















Stock compensation 14 3

















Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP) $



51











































Reconciliation to Segment EBIT























Pre-tax earnings $



(76)



















Interest income (17) 3

















Stock compensation 14 3

















Segment EBIT (GAAP) $



(79)



















Amortization of intangibles 122 2

















Restructuring 8



















Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP) $



51













































1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K. 2 Amortization of intangibles includes $48 reported in cost of sales. 3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items. 4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Year Ended September 30, 2024

Pretax

Earnings

Income

Taxes

(Benefit)

Earnings from

Cont.

Ops.

Non- Controlling Interests4

Net

Earnings

Common

Stockholders

Diluted

Earnings

Per

Share Standalone reporting (GAAP) $



(69) 1 $



(33)

$





(36)













Other (2)

(1)

(1)











Reported in Emerson consolidation (GAAP) (71)

(34)

(37)

(16)

(21)

$

(0.04)























Adjustments:





















Amortization of intangibles 486 2 107

379

162

217

0.38 Restructuring 8

1

7

3

4

0.01 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) $



423

$



74

$



349

$





149

$







200

$



0.35

Interest income (57) 3



















Stock compensation 55 3

















Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP) $



421











































Reconciliation to Segment EBIT























Pre-tax earnings $



(71)



















Interest income (57) 3

















Stock compensation 55 3

















Segment EBIT (GAAP) $



(73)



















Amortization of intangibles 486 2

















Restructuring 8



















Adjusted Segment EBITA (Non-GAAP) $



421













































1 Amount reflects AspenTech's pretax earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, derived from AspenTech's results for the year ended June 30, 2024 as reported in their Annual Report on Form 10-K, the results for the three months ended September 30, 2023 as reported in their Form 10-Q, and the results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as reported in its quarterly earnings release 8-K. 2 Amortization of intangibles includes $193 reported in cost of sales. 3 Reported in Emerson corporate line items. 4 Represents the non-controlling interest in AspenTech applied to each adjustment presented herein and eliminated from Emerson's consolidated results.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures & Other

Table 8















Reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measure (dollars in millions, except per share amounts). See tables 4 through 7 for additional non-GAAP reconciliations.

















Q4 FY24 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Final Control 8

% (1)

% -

% 7

% Measurement & Analytical 7

% -

% -

% 7

% Discrete Automation (3)

% (1)

% -

% (4)

% Safety & Productivity (1)

% -

% -

% (1)

% Intelligent Devices 4

% -

%

4

% Control Systems & Software 9

% -

% -

% 9

% Test & Measurement







AspenTech (13)

% -

% -

% (13)

% Software and Control 41

% -

% (38)

% 3

% Emerson 13

% -

% (9)

% 4

%

Year Ended Sept 30, 2024 Underlying Sales Change Reported (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX (Acquisitions) / Divestitures Underlying Final Control 6

% -

% -

% 6

% Measurement & Analytical 13

% -

% 1

% 14

% Discrete Automation (5)

% -

% -

% (5)

% Safety & Productivity -

% -

% -

% -

% Intelligent Devices 5

% -

% -

% 5

% Control Systems & Software 9

% -

% 1

% 10

% Test & Measurement







AspenTech 5

% -

% -

% 5

% Software and Control 48

% -

% (40)

% 8

% Emerson 15

% -

% (9)

% 6

%

Underlying Growth Guidance 2025 Q1 Guidance 2025 Guidance Reported (GAAP) 2.5% - 3.5% 3.5% - 5.5% (Favorable) / Unfavorable FX ~(0.5) pts ~(0.5) pts (Acquisitions) / Divestitures - - Underlying (non-GAAP) 2% - 3% 3% - 5%

2023 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization of Intangibles Restructuring

and Related

Costs Adjusted

Segment

EBITA Adjusted

Segment EBITA Margin Final Control $







247 22.9

% $







22 $









16 $







285 26.4

% Measurement & Analytical 275 26.3

% 12 11 298 28.4

% Discrete Automation 131 19.7

% 7 7 145 21.8

% Safety & Productivity 78 21.9

% 6 (1) 83 23.5

% Intelligent Devices $







731 23.2

% $







47 $









33 $







811 25.8

% Control Systems & Software 151 21.1

% 5 2 158 22.2

% Test & Measurement











AspenTech (47) (18.7)

% 122 1 76 30.2

% Software and Control $







104 10.8

% $







127 $









3 $







234 24.3

%

2024 Q4 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of



Intangibles Restructuring

and Related Costs Adjusted Segment EBITA Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin Final Control $







271 23.2

% $







22 $









12 $







305 26.1

% Measurement & Analytical 295 26.4

% 12 19 326 29.2

% Discrete Automation 144 22.3

% 8 2 154 23.9

% Safety & Productivity 78 22.2

% 7 5 90 25.4

% Intelligent Devices $







788 24.0

% $







49 $









38 $







875 26.6

% Control Systems & Software 177 22.7

% 4 7 188 24.3

% Test & Measurement (45) (12.4)

% 141 - 96 26.7

% AspenTech (79) (36.7)

% 122 8 51 23.2

% Software and Control $







53 3.9

% $







267 $









15 $







335 24.7

%

Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2023 Q4 2024 Q4 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$







1,020 $







679 Margin

24.9

% 14.7

% Corporate items and interest expense, net

(185) 162 Amortization of intangibles

174 316 Restructuring and related costs

36 53 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$







1,045 $







1,210 Margin

25.5

% 26.2

%

2023 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization of Intangibles Restructuring

and Related Costs Adjusted

Segment EBITA Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin Final Control $







865 21.8

% $







88 $









28 $







981 24.7

% Measurement & Analytical 936 26.0

% 27 13 976 27.1

% Discrete Automation 509 19.3

% 29 27 565 21.4

% Safety & Productivity 306 22.0

% 26 - 332 23.9

% Intelligent Devices $





2,616 22.6

% $







170 $









68 $





2,854 24.6

% Control Systems & Software 529 20.3

% 22 9 560 21.5

% Test & Measurement











AspenTech (107) (10.3)

% 486 1 380 36.4

% Software and Control $







422 11.6

% $







508 $









10 $







940 25.8

%

2024 Adjusted Segment EBITA EBIT EBIT Margin Amortization

of



Intangibles Restructuring

and Related Costs Adjusted Segment EBITA Adjusted Segment EBITA Margin Final Control $







977 23.2

% $







87 $









17 $





1,081 25.7

% Measurement & Analytical 1,056 26.0

% 55 26 1,137 28.0

% Discrete Automation 466 18.6

% 34 35 535 21.3

% Safety & Productivity 308 22.2

% 26 7 341 24.5

% Intelligent Devices $





2,807 23.1

% $







202 $









85 $





3,094 25.4

% Control Systems & Software 645 22.7

% 26 15 686 24.1

% Test & Measurement (290) (19.8)

% 560 81 351 24.0

% AspenTech (73) (6.7)

% 486 8 421 38.5

% Software and Control $







282 5.2

% $





1,072 $







104 $





1,458 27.0

%

Total Adjusted Segment EBITA

2023 2024 Pretax earnings (GAAP)

$







2,903 $







2,020 Margin

19.1

% 11.5

% Corporate items and interest expense, net

135 1,069 Amortization of intangibles

678 1,274 Restructuring and related costs

78 189 Adjusted segment EBITA (non-GAAP)

$







3,794 $







4,552 Margin

25.0

% 26.0

%

Free Cash Flow

2023 Q4 2024 Q4





Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$







991 $







1,073





Capital expenditures

(169) (168)





Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$







822 $







905







Free Cash Flow

FY23 FY24



2025E ($ in billions) Operating cash flow (GAAP)

$







2,710 $







3,317





$3.6 - $3.7 Capital expenditures

(363) (419)



~(0.4) Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$







2,347 $







2,898



$3.2 - $3.3



