Germany To Continue Commitment To Defence: Scholz

(MENAFN- IANS) Berlin, Nov 5 (IANS) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will continue its commitment to strengthening defence forces in the coming years, including modernising the Bundeswehr with a special fund of 100 billion euros ($108 billion).

Scholz made the remarks at a joint press with visiting Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Noting that Germany has reached the target of spending 2 per cent of its economic output on defence for the first time this year, Scholz said that "we will continue resolutely down this path."

"All NATO allies must invest more, and I trust that Germany will continue to step up," Rutte said at the press conference.

During the visit, the two sides discussed continued support for Ukraine.