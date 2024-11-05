Manolo Marquez Names India's 26 Probables For Malaysia Friendly

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Indian senior men's team head coach Manolo Marquez on Tuesday announced 26 probables for the International Friendly against Malaysia to be played on November 18 at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli in Hyderabad.

The team will assemble in Hyderabad for the training camp on November 11.

Last month, India hold Vietnam to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh.

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Aakash Sangwan, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem, Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.