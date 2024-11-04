First Annual Review Of US-CARICOM Crime Gun Intelligence Unit Cooperation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

USA / THE CARIBBEAN – On October 31, the United States and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) co-hosted a high-level interagency coordination meeting to strengthen US-Caribbean cooperation to counter firearms trafficking through the CARICOM Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CGIU).

“Convened under the auspices of the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI) in Washington DC, the US delegation included representatives from the National Security Council, Office of the Vice President, Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, and Department of Commerce. Caribbean participants included the leadership of the Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS) and the CARICOM Crime Gun Intelligence Unit (CGIU), the US Department office of the spokesperson said in a press release Monday.

Launched in 2022 to improve information sharing among Caribbean and US law enforcement agencies, the CGIU now includes a manager, an investigator, and six intelligence analysts funded by CARICOM. Law enforcement agencies from Barbados, The Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines have seconded personnel to the CGIU. Over the last two years, the Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) has provided $2.2 million to support this important initiative, co-funded by CARICOM.

The United States and CARICOM IMPACS convened this meeting pursuant to a commitment in the Dialogue Joint Statement of the Eleventh Caribbean-U.S. Security Cooperation Dialogue to provide robust support to the CGIU and promote the development and sharing of crime gun intelligence within the region and between international law enforcement partners.

Meanwhile, the United States deliver additional equipment for the Haitian National Police and Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

The Department of State's Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) delivered vital equipment October 28 – November 3 to support the Haitian National Police (HNP) and Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti.

Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) arrived in Haiti to double the MSS fleet and enhance mobility, along with other assistance. INL has also contributed other law enforcement tools to aid the MSS forces working in coordination with the HNP to combat deadly Haitian gangs.

“This assistance underscores our ongoing commitment to addressing the urgent security and humanitarian needs in Haiti. A well-equipped MSS is critical for bolstering the anti-gang efforts of the HNP. The United States remains committed to supporting the Haitian people in achieving stability that can bring about a Haitian-led political solution through free and fair elections,” said the US Department of State.

